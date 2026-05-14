​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sunmarke School marked a memorable return to in-person learning this week by hosting an inspiring edition of its Think & Thrive session as part of the school’s Career Development Signature Programme. The school was honoured to welcome internationally acclaimed and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who addressed a full auditorium of students and faculty in a session that proved both insightful and inspiring.

Widely recognised for his groundbreaking contributions to global cinema, Mr Kapur captivated the audience with reflections on his remarkable journey from Chartered Accountant to Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Sharing personal experiences and career-defining moments, he offered students powerful insights into creativity, resilience, leadership and the importance of embracing curiosity and individuality.

The session was conducted in an engaging interview format led by Year 12 student Matilde, whose thoughtful questions encouraged a candid and inspiring discussion. Students studying Media and Film were particularly inspired by Mr Kapur’s perspectives on storytelling, imagination, and the evolving future of the creative industries.

Throughout the session, Mr Kapur highlighted the importance of taking risks, remaining open to learning, and finding one’s authentic voice. His words resonated deeply with students, many of whom were inspired by his message that success is often shaped by courage, adaptability, and passion rather than a conventional path.

The event forms part of Sunmarke School’s ongoing commitment to providing students with meaningful opportunities to engage with globally respected industry leaders through its Signature Programmes. By connecting students with accomplished professionals from diverse fields, the school continues to nurture ambition, creativity and future-ready skills.

During the event, the school also celebrated the remarkable achievements of student Media and Film practitioners from our Media & Film Department, including winning the Best Advertising Short award at the University of Wollongong Film Festival, securing second place at the Symbiosis International University Mediathon Competition, and achieving an outstanding win for Best UAE Film at the SAE University Black Sheep Competition. These accomplishments reflect the school’s commitment to nurturing emerging creative talent and providing students with meaningful opportunities to excel within the media and film industry.



Speaking about the event, Nicholas Rickford, Principal of Sunmarke School, said: “There was no better way to restart in-person schooling than by staging a truly outstanding event. We were delighted to welcome internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mr Shekhar Kapur, who addressed a full auditorium of students and faculty as part of our Think & Thrive session within our Career Development Signature Programme.”

The visit marked a truly memorable occasion for the Sunmarke community and reinforced the school’s dedication to inspiring students through transformative learning experiences beyond the classroom.

Sunmarke School has always believed that every moment with a student is an opportunity and this week, they made absolutely sure the return to school was one worth remembering.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasises not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.