DOHA, Qatar – The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Barzan University College (BUC), a leading higher education institution in Qatar affiliated with Swinburne University of Technology, to collaborate on advancing sustainability practices, research, and capacity building within the academic sector. The signing ceremony took place at the BUC campus in Doha, with the agreement signed by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, Vice Chairman of Barzan University College.

The agreement underscores a mutual commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by integrating sustainability into the very fabric of Qatar’s higher education landscape and ensuring that the next generation of leaders is equipped to manage the challenges of a changing global climate.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said: “Universities and higher education institutions play a vital role in shaping sustainable societies, not only through academic excellence but also through operational leadership and community engagement. By collaborating with Barzan University College (BUC), GORD aims to cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility that starts within the learning environment. At the same time, this MoU is aimed at advancing BUC's sustainability performance, strengthening ESG awareness, and fostering a culture of innovation and responsibility that aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, Vice Chairman of Barzan University College, highlighted that by leveraging GORD’s global expertise, BUC is taking a proactive step toward achieving its mission to "Learn, Lead, Transform," adding: “Sustainability is not only a core value that shapes our vision and academic environment at Barzan University College, but also a lens for innovation and a pathway to flourishing that we embed in all our teaching and training for our students. Partnering with GORD enables us to integrate internationally recognized sustainability standards and practices and accelerate our sustainability mission.”

Under the terms of the MoU, GORD will work closely with BUC to explore pathways for the implementation of the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) standards across the college’s facilities. This collaboration is designed to enhance the sustainability performance of BUC’s physical infrastructure while providing a framework for continuous environmental improvement. Beyond infrastructure, the two organizations plan to collaborate on specialized research and assessments to identify actionable opportunities to reduce environmental footprint and optimize resource efficiency.

A central pillar of the partnership is the delivery of capacity-building sessions for BUC’s staff and students. GORD will provide expertise in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and broader sustainability practices, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. Furthermore, the organizations will develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy to engage stakeholders on sustainability initiatives, ensuring that the impact of this collaboration resonates throughout the local and academic communities.

The collaboration between GORD and BUC signals a broader shift within the global education sector, where environmental sustainability is transitioning from a peripheral administrative concern to a core institutional strategy. As global industries increasingly demand sustainability-literate graduates, higher education is evolving into a testing ground for decarbonization and green building standards.

ABOUT GORD

The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) is an RDI entity recognized among leading organizations in the global sustainability milieu. Headquartered in Qatar Science and Technology Park, GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations. The organization’s key operations include R&D, standards setting, green buildings certification, accreditation services, voluntary carbon markets, performance testing, knowledge dissemination, 3D prototyping and advisory services on sustainability and climate change for governments, non-government, public and private sector organizations in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For more information, visit: https://gord.qa

ABOUT BUC

Barzan University College (BUC) is a forward-thinking institution of higher education based in Doha, Qatar, dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and professionals. BUC offers globally relevant academic programs, delivered in collaboration with Swinburne University of Technology, industry-aligned training, and a supportive environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and career readiness. BUC, believes in bridging education with real-world application through hands-on learning, modern facilities, and partnerships that enrich our students’ academic journeys. The university’s philosophy is rooted in the slogan: Learn. Lead. Transform. — inspiring students to gain knowledge, take initiative, and create lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

For more information, visit: https://buc.edu.qa/

For more information, contact:

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Email: h.othmany@gord.qa

Farwa Zahra

Head of Content

Email: f.zahra@gord.qa