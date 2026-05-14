Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Real Estate has announced a strategic partnership with Huspy to provide customers of its brands, Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties, with a more seamless and informed home financing experience.

Through the partnership, customers will gain access to integrated, end-to-end mortgage guidance throughout the financing journey leading up to handover. The collaboration is designed to help buyers clearly understand their financing options, prepare earlier for key payment milestones and handover requirements, and progress through the final stages with greater clarity and confidence.

The initiative will provide dedicated mortgage advisory offering prequalification support and comparative rate insights. Where applicable, customers may also benefit from access to preferential mortgage solutions, valuation support, select fee-related benefits and other partner bank offerings, subject to eligibility and lender approval.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “At Dubai Holding Real Estate, we are committed to strengthening every stage of the customer journey, from the moment a buyer chooses one of our destinations, through to handover and long-term ownership. By partnering with Huspy, we are giving Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties customers clearer access to financing guidance, greater readiness at key milestones and a more seamless path to ownership. This reflects our wider ambition to continue raising the standard of customer experience across Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Huspy, a Dubai-headquartered proptech company operating across the UAE, Spain and Saudi Arabia, has facilitated more than 25,000 home-buying transactions across Europe and the Middle East, representing over US$10 billion in annual real estate transaction value. The company works with a wide network of banks in the UAE to support customers with mortgage advisory, financing options and streamlined application support.

Fouad Chemlati, Chief Executive Officer, UAE at Huspy, said: “Dubai Holding Real Estate’s brands are behind some of Dubai’s most recognised residential destinations. Through this partnership, Huspy will bring its technology, bank network and mortgage advisory expertise closer to the customer journey, helping buyers make more informed decisions, save money, and prepare for key milestones with greater confidence. Together, we aim to make home financing simpler, clearer and more accessible for customers of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.”

The partnership will be activated through branded customer communications including dedicated landing pages, WhatsApp campaigns, push notifications and selected on-site advisory experiences. These touchpoints will provide customers with access to relevant information, mortgage tools, rate comparisons and pre-qualification support at the moments when financing decisions matter most. A personalised white glove experience from pre-approval to mortgage disbursal.

The collaboration will also support existing homeowners through mortgage rate reviews, refinancing guidance and equity release options, helping customers assess their financing arrangements and explore future investment opportunities.

By integrating mortgage guidance earlier and more consistently across the buyer journey, Nakheel, Meraas, Dubai Properties and Huspy aim to reduce handover friction, improve customer confidence and support a more informed, efficient and premium ownership experience.

Click here to watch the video.

Please access the HD images and video here.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bursonglobal.com

About Huspy

Huspy is the UAE’s leading mortgage provider and real estate platform, delivering impartial, expert mortgage advice tailored to each client’s needs.



Through established partnerships with over 20 banks and access to a range of best-in-market mortgage products, Huspy enables clients to secure highly competitive rates and optimal financing solutions.



Trusted by more than 12,000 homeowners, Huspy streamlines the home financing journey through a seamless and transparent end-to-end process, from initial consultation through to final approval, empowering buyers to make informed and confident financing decisions.