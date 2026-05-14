Dubai, UAE – HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, has announced a strategic collaboration with OWN eSIM to bring seamless digital connectivity solutions to smartphone users across the GCC. Through this partnership, the OWN eSIM application will be preinstalled on selected HONOR smartphone models using Google PAI, enabling customers to access and activate global connectivity services directly from their devices with greater ease and flexibility.

By integrating OWN eSIM’s digital connectivity platform within HONOR devices, users will be able to activate international data services instantly, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and enabling a smoother travel and connectivity experience.

Enabling a Smarter and More Connected Mobile Experience

With digital lifestyles evolving, consumers increasingly expect their devices to offer seamless access to services that enhance everyday convenience. The partnership between HONOR and OWN eSIM responds to this demand by embedding advanced connectivity capabilities directly into the smartphone ecosystem. This integration allows HONOR users across the GCC to manage connectivity more easily, particularly when travelling or using multiple networks.

The initiative strengthens HONOR’s commitment to delivering innovation beyond hardware, positioning its devices as intelligent platforms for modern digital lifestyles. Through the integration of ready-to-use connectivity solutions. The preinstallation of the OWN eSIM application on HONOR devices will significantly enhance accessibility, adoption and visibility for the platform, allowing OWN eSIM to reach a wider audience of smartphone users across the GCC.

Debo Zhang, General Manager - HONOR GCC said, “Connectivity today must be as dynamic as the lives we lead. Our collaboration with OWN eSIM reflects HONOR’s commitment to delivering smarter, more integrated digital experiences for our users. Smartphones today are central to how people work, create, and stay entertained. By bringing eSIM functionality directly into our devices, we are enabling customers to stay connected more easily and confidently wherever their journeys take them.”

Expanding the Future of Digital Connectivity in the GCC

For OWN eSIM, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding its presence across the GCC and strengthening its position within the rapidly growing eSIM ecosystem. With its application integrated directly into HONOR devices, OWN eSIM will be able to reach a broader base of consumers.

Martijn Van Der Ven, Founder and CEO of OWN eSIM, said, “We are pleased to partner with HONOR to bring our connectivity platform closer to users across the GCC. This collaboration represents a shared ambition to remove friction from the way people connect when they travel or move across borders. By embedding OWN eSIM directly into HONOR smartphones, we are delivering a seamless, future-ready connectivity experience designed for today’s digital-first consumers.”

Beyond the technical integration, the partnership will be supported by coordinated marketing and communication initiatives aimed at raising awareness and encouraging adoption across the region. Both companies will work together on campaigns that highlight the benefits of integrated eSIM technology.

Driving the Next Generation of Digital Connectivity

As mobile connectivity shifts toward more flexible, digital-first solutions, the collaboration between HONOR and OWN eSIM reflects a broader industry move toward embedded connectivity services that simplify the user experience. Combining HONOR’s device innovation with OWN eSIM’s connectivity expertise, the partnership aims to give users greater freedom and convenience to stay connected wherever they are.

Through this collaboration, HONOR and OWN eSIM are enhancing the smartphone experience while contributing to smarter connectivity across the GCC.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

For more information, please visit HONOR website at https://www.honor.com.

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