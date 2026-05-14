Workshop organised in cooperation with Al Tamimi & Co.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to supporting the business community by helping companies keep pace with the latest legislative developments while strengthening legal compliance.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers, in cooperation with Al Tamimi & Co., has hosted a legal workshop designed to familiarise the business community with the provisions of the new Civil Transactions Law. The workshop, which attracted 142 participants, provided a clear and practical overview of the law, with a focus on its key implications for contracts, obligations, and business activities.

The workshop highlighted the importance of the new law as a key step in modernising the UAE’s civil legal framework. The law introduces a balanced and contemporary approach to the general foundations of rights and obligations, enhancing the clarity of legal rules and facilitating their practical application.

The new law forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to modernise its legislative framework. It introduces a more practical and streamlined approach by simplifying the understanding of legal provisions, unifying legal references, and eliminating duplication with recently enacted special laws. This supports more efficient implementation, reduces procedural complexity, and contributes to a more coherent and harmonised legislative system that reinforces the rule of law and supports comprehensive development.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “A strong legal environment is essential to private sector confidence. At Dubai Chambers, we are committed to supporting the business community by helping companies keep pace with the latest legislative developments while strengthening legal compliance. This event provides an important opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the new Civil Transactions Law and its implications for business, contributing to sustainable long-term growth.”

The session also addressed the practical aspects of the new law and offered guidance on its implications for the business environment. It underlined the importance of proactively reviewing contracts and commercial relationships to ensure they remain aligned with the updated legislative framework.

The workshop reflects Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to empowering the private sector by providing the knowledge and tools required to achieve growth and prosperity. By facilitating dialogue on key legal developments, Dubai Chambers plays an important role in enhancing Dubai’s business environment and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business and trade.