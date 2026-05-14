Cairo – DP World Egypt welcomed the CRYSTAL SERENITY cruise ship to Sokhna Port in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as part of an international voyage hosting a major World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) event, highlighting growing global confidence in Egypt’s tourism sector.

The vessel arrived from Mumbai, India, docking at the second basin quay at DP World Sokhna, one of the region’s foremost cruise gateways, bolstered by advanced infrastructure and premier operational capabilities. Sokhna was the vessel’s first Egyptian port of call, with subsequent stops at Port Said, Alexandria, and Piraeus.

Carrying over 1,100 passengers and crew, the vessel welcomed hundreds more international tourists during its stops in Egypt, notably Sokhna and West Port Said, further consolidating Egypt’s standing as a top cruise tourism destination.

While crossing the Suez Canal, the vessel hosted a distinguished international event: “The Global Tourism Leaders’ Journey: Recovery, Leadership and the Future Transformation of Travel & Tourism over the Next Decade.”

This landmark gathering plays a pivotal role in shaping future industry strategies and brought together around 300 global travel and tourism leaders, including ministers, government officials, CEOs of major international companies, and representatives from the private sector and tourism organizations.

This high-level involvement highlights the event's significance and its impact on enhancing Egypt’s global tourism standing. The strong representation of leaders further advances international collaboration in cruise tourism.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammad Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt and the Levant, said: “Receiving CRYSTAL SERENITY at Sokhna Port marks a key milestone, underscoring our ports’ readiness for the world’s largest cruise ships and confirming international partners’ trust in our operational excellence. Sokhna’s role as the launch site for this global event strengthens Egypt’s position as a regional cruise tourism hub and enhances integration among transport, logistics, and tourism sectors.”

This event exemplifies the close coordination among DP World Egypt, the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and relevant authorities to ensure the highest standards of safety, security, and seamless visitor services for all nationalities.

The arrival of CRYSTAL SERENITY underscores the successful development of Sokhna Port, which has enhanced operational efficiency and strengthened its capacity to support tourism, commerce, and logistics, confirming its status as a strategic Red Sea gateway to global markets.

DP World Egypt remains committed to supporting the growth of cruise tourism and delivering world-class services that enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian ports on the global stage.