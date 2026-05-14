Abu Dhabi, UAE: SlashData, a leading UAE-based govtech company, has announced a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company (ADNTC) to enhance insurance operations through the adoption of Mulem and Wtheeq, its digital platforms supporting data integration and policy issuance across the insurance lifecycle.

Through this collaboration, ADNTC will leverage Mulem to securely access key data, including vehicle, driver, and accident information, enabling more accurate underwriting and faster processing.

This is complemented by Wtheeq, which digitizes policy issuance and documentation, reducing manual work and improving transaction speed. Delivered in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Police, Wtheeq serves as a foundational data layer for the UAE’s mobility services, enabling instant verification and supporting regulatory compliance.

Together, Mulem and Wtheeq enable a seamless flow from data access to policy issuance, helping insurers manage higher volumes efficiently without adding operational complexity.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi National Takaful reflects a shared focus on building more connected and efficient insurance operations. Through Mulem and Wtheeq, we are enabling stronger integration between data access and policy issuance, helping insurers operate more effectively while supporting government initiatives such as the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program.”

Osama Abdeen, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company, adds: “At ADNTC, we are focused on adopting technologies that strengthen how we operate and better serve our customers. Our partnership with SlashData and the integration with its platforms represents an important step in enhancing how we use data across our motor takaful operations, enabling more efficient processes and a more seamless experience for our policyholders.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift in the UAE insurance market, where insurers are investing in digital infrastructure to improve service delivery and support long-term operational resilience.

Through Mulem and Wtheeq, SlashData is enabling more efficient, scalable insurance operations across the motor insurance value chain.

SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

​​​​​​About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based govtech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations. SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About First.tech:

First.tech is a global AI-driven group that builds and scales technology companies across insurtech, fintech, and govtech. Founded in 2021, the group forms part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

Through an integrated ecosystem of specialized companies, supported by shared AI, data, and operational capabilities, First.tech develops platforms that simplify how individuals, businesses, and governments access financial, insurance, and public services. Today, the group serves more than 25 million customers, has launched over 12 products, and operates across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

About Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. P.S.C. (ADNTC) is a trusted Takaful provider of first choice for individuals, families, and businesses in the region. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with branches across the UAE.

ADNTC has earned and maintained A- (Excellent) financial strength ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch Ratings. The company has also been honoured with prestigious Takaful Specialist awards multiple times and is recognized for its stability, governance, and consistent performance.