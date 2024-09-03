Over half of all new hires are female with 87% fluent in Arabic

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PwC Middle East continues its commitment to developing future-ready talent with the successful onboarding of over 400 graduates as part of its summer graduate intake. This year's cohort underscores the firm's dedication to nurturing a diverse and passionate community of solvers to support clients and contribute to the region’s growth opportunities and transformation agendas.

The region’s leading professional services firm will continue to invest in young talent, with plans to welcome more graduate cohorts at further dates throughout the year. PwC’s newest colleagues will contribute to the firm's ongoing investment in the Middle East and further strengthen its team, with more than 12,000 professionals.

The graduates join all PwC’s lines of services, including Assurance, Deals, Tax and Legal Services, Strategy& and Consulting. In Saudi Arabia, the firm is proud to welcome over 120 new graduates, with 95% being Saudi nationals, demonstrating its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. In Egypt, more than 60 graduates have been onboarded, tapping into the country’s growing talent. Furthermore, the firm celebrates the continued growth of its award-winning Watani Programme in the UAE, welcoming 42 Emirati graduates this year.

This year’s intake remains highly diverse, in line with PwC’s commitment to create equal opportunities for all. More than 50% of the new hires are female, while nearly 87% are Arabic speakers. The graduates will be trained and equipped with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic business and tech landscape. They will have the opportunity to work alongside industry experts, engage in challenging projects, and contribute to solving complex problems for clients across various sectors in the region.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner, commented: “We're delighted to welcome this talented group of graduates to PwC Middle East. Their energy, fresh perspectives and skills will be key as we continue to innovate and grow in the region. We’re committed to providing them with the tools and opportunities to thrive, and we’re excited about the role they’ll play in our future success.”

PwC’s Chief People Officer for EMEA and the Middle East, Mona Abou Hana added: “We are proud to welcome our newest graduates into the PwC Middle East family. Their unique backgrounds and energy enhance our diverse community, fueling our collective drive toward excellence. We are dedicated to nurturing their talents and offering meaningful growth opportunities that will help them excel.”

