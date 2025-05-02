Miami, Florida, USA: e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS), the international wholesale arm of global technology group e&, today announced the official opening of e& Wholesale Americas, its new U.S. entity headquartered in Coconut Grove, Miami. The launch, celebrated in the presence of dignitaries from the UAE Embassy in the U.S., marks a significant milestone in C&WS’s strategic expansion into the Americas, reinforcing its position as a global leader in seamless, AI-driven connectivity.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by global industry leaders and partners including e& delegates, highlighted e&’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in high-growth markets. Building on its established presence in London and Singapore, the Miami office further strengthens C&WS’s global footprint and positions e& Wholesale Americas as a gateway to dynamic markets, empowering businesses with cutting-edge Managed Voice, Data & Connectivity, Roaming, Mobility Services, and more.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “The launch of e& Wholesale Americas is more than just entering new markets, it is a bold step towards redefining global connectivity. Miami’s vibrant tech hub is the perfect location for us to expand the future of digital infrastructure. As a foundation of our 2030 vision, this expansion positions e& at the forefront of the region’s thriving tech ecosystem.”

Pablo Mlikota, Senior Vice President International, with his extensive expertise in launching international greenfield operations and leading diverse, multicultural teams, will lead the expansion of e& Wholesale Americas in the U.S. and LATAM.

Mlikota said: “e& Wholesale Americas is not just expanding reach — it’s shaping the future of regional connectivity and digital innovation. By building on C&WS’s exceptional growth in global hubs like London and Singapore and integrating it with local market intelligence and e&’s advanced AI and automation capabilities, we are delivering next-generation solutions that accelerate business growth, open new markets, and position our partners as leaders in the digital economy.”

Under Mlikota’s leadership, e& Wholesale Americas will serve the rising demand from telcos, enterprises, hyperscalers, and AI players in the region and beyond. Positioned in a global innovation hub, the entity will focus on expanding its footprint to better support existing and future partners across various domains, while also enabling e&’s operating companies with cost-efficient access to new markets.

This milestone builds on C&WS’s strong track record of sustained growth in international markets. The Miami hub, along with an upcoming hub in Johannesburg, South Africa, reinforces e&’s commitment to expanding its global presence across 38 countries.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.