Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Health, the healthcare arm of Al-Futtaim and operator of the HealthHub network of clinics across the Emirate of Dubai, is offering free mental health consultations to support the wellbeing of communities across the UAE and encourage greater access to professional mental health care.

Recognising that stress, anxiety, and emotional strain can affect individuals and families at different moments in life, HealthHub has made its mental health services available to help people access professional guidance and support when they need it most.

The initiative aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals who may be experiencing anxiety, sleep disturbances, emotional overwhelm, or heightened stress, and are seeking practical tools to manage their mental wellbeing.

“At Al-Futtaim Health, caring for the community goes beyond clinical treatment, it is about supporting people through all aspects of their wellbeing. In moments when uncertainty can weigh on individuals and families, providing access to professional mental health support is one way we can give back to the communities we serve and ensure that no one feels they have to navigate these challenges alone.” said Dr Haider Al Enzi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Health.

The consultations will be conducted by Dr Yasir Malik, HealthHub’s licenced specialist Psychiatrist, who will provide professional guidance on managing stress, maintaining emotional resilience, and supporting mental wellbeing.

Through this initiative, Al-Futtaim Health aims to make professional mental health support more accessible while encouraging open conversations around mental wellbeing across the community.

How to access the consultation:

Appointments can be booked through HealthHub clinics across Dubai, via www.healthhubalfuttaim.com, or by calling 8002344.

HealthHub remains committed to supporting the wellbeing of the communities it serves and ensuring that both physical and mental health continue to be prioritised during periods when individuals and families may need additional support.