DUBAI, UAE - Today at NVIDIA GTC, Lenovo unveiled new Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA solutions designed to accelerate AI adoption, reduce time-to-first-token (TTFT), and deliver measurable business results across personal, enterprise, and cloud environments. Building on the inferencing acceleration introduced at Lenovo Tech World, this next phase of Hybrid AI execution expands the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA from device to data center to gigawatt-scale AI cloud deployments, enabling real-time decision-making, operational efficiency, and intelligent automation across industries at global scale.

As AI moves from training models to powering real-time decisions, inferencing has become the new frontier of enterprise value—and organizations need infrastructure that delivers both securely spanning edge, data center, and cloud. According to the CIO Playbook 2026 commissioned by Lenovo and conducted by IDC, 84% of organizations expect to run AI across on-premises or edge environments alongside the cloud—accelerating demand for validated hybrid AI platforms built for production-scale inferencing. This trend is mirrored in the Middle East, where 62% of organizations favor hybrid AI deployments and are increasingly prioritizing local inferencing to support data control and real-time decision-making.

“Together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are uniquely positioned to help organizations operationalize AI—from experimentation to enterprise production to AI cloud gigafactories,” said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO, Lenovo. “As agentic AI drives exponential growth in inferencing workloads, cost control and performance per token become mission critical. By combining NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with Lenovo’s full-stack hybrid AI platforms and services, we enable customers to scale AI with greater efficiency, lower cost per token, and faster time-to-production.”

Lenovo and NVIDIA are bringing AI from development environments into real-world production at a global scale with the new Lenovo AI inferencing platforms with NVIDIA Dynamo and NVIDIA NIM, the Lenovo AI Cloud gigafactory powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, and industry-specific agentic AI solutions built with NVIDIA Blueprints and software.

“AI has entered the production era. Intelligence is now generated in real time—and enterprises need systems built for that scale,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “As AI agents begin to reason, plan, and act, the next AI inflection point will dramatically scale demand for accelerated computing, software and AI factories—and together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are delivering the full-stack platforms to power the future.”

AI Development and Inferencing Wherever You Work

Lenovo is bringing real-time AI development and inferencing directly to professionals with next-generation NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell-powered mobile and desktop workstations:

NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Generation Laptop GPUs across Lenovo’s next generation mobile line-up, including the ultra-light ThinkPad P14s Gen 7, the ThinkPad P16s Gen 5, and the premium ThinkPad P1 Gen 9.

Up to 2x NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition GPUs in the ThinkStation P5 Gen 2 desktop with support for NVIDIA OpenShell.

AI Developer Device capable of supporting up to 200B parameter AI models, with 1 Petaflop of AI Compute on ThinkStation PGX—perfect for secure/private/on-prem AI development and inferencing.

Lenovo AI Developer, a full-stack AI development suite and expertly designed blueprints that empower data scientists and AI developers to build, scale and secure their AI workflows.

Lenovo Imaging Services for Devices, pre-configured to simplify deployment, reduce IT workload, and ensure day-one readiness across the PC fleet.

World's first 1,000Wh/L Silicon-Anode Battery proof of concept for laptops and workstations with a capacity of up to 99.9Whr, for improved battery life and higher performance without a bigger footprint.

For more information about Lenovo’s next-gen workstations, click here.

Production-Ready AI Platforms for Real-Time Enterprise Inferencing

Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA solutions are now delivering ROI in less than six months and up to 8× lower cost per token compared to comparable cloud IaaS1—helping enterprises bring AI workloads on-premises with greater efficiency and control.

New inferencing-optimized Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkEdge servers, combined with enhanced Hybrid AI platforms and integrated partner solutions, enable real-time AI Inferencing across retail, manufacturing, healthcare, sports, and smart city environments. Customers including Iren and the Town of Cary are leveraging Lenovo infrastructure to modernize operations and scale data-driven services.

The expanded portfolio features NVIDIA-Certified Systems integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including:

Two Lenovo Hybrid AI platforms: one featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for scale-out enterprise AI and multi-modal inferencing, and another powered by NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra for model training, fine-tuning, and large-scale AI inference use cases.

Lenovo Hybrid AI inferencing starter platform with NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, delivering up to 3X performance gains for vision AI applications and 4X better performance for content generation compared to NVIDIA L4 for single-node deployments.

Lenovo ThinkAgile HX650a with Nutanix Enterprise AI and Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, providing a validated foundation for protected inferencing and agentic workloads.

Lenovo Hybrid AI platforms with Cloudian deliver scalable, sovereign data pipelines, while Veeam Kasten provides Kubernetes-native protection to safeguard AI models and services.

These solutions are backed by an expanded global collaboration with IBM Technology Lifecycle Services to accelerate hybrid AI adoption worldwide.

Expanding the Lenovo AI Library: Industry-Ready AI at Scale

Lenovo is expanding the Lenovo AI Library with new agentic and physical AI solutions built on the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA – bringing real-time, production-grade inferencing directly into enterprise workflows.

In sports, Lenovo’s AI-powered solutions deliver real-time analytics, operational intelligence, broadcast optimization, and immersive fan experiences—helping leagues, venues, and media organizations transform live data into competitive advantage. In retail, intelligent in-store and digital assistants deliver personalized engagement and operational efficiency through the Lenovo xIQ Agent Platform with NVIDIA.

Across manufacturing, industrial, and mobility environments, Lenovo’s physical AI solutions combine robotics, edge computing, and multi-modal sensing to automate inspection, enhance worker safety, optimize fleet operations, and reduce downtime. Lenovo’s Auto AI Box extends these capabilities to vehicle computing platforms, enabling advanced driver assistance, predictive maintenance, and real-time fleet intelligence at the edge.

Through the Lenovo AI Innovators ecosystem, collaborating with NVIDIA and partners including AiFi, RocketBoots, and Vaidio, delivers validated AI solutions for public sector, smart cities, retail, and other verticals.

Powering the Next Generation of AI Cloud with NVIDIA Vera Rubin

Lenovo is helping customers manage data at gigawatt-scale with next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, accelerating deployment for hyperscale and sovereign AI cloud providers. As a launch partner for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, Lenovo is delivering fully liquid-cooled, rack-scale AI systems engineered for faster deployment and dramatically improved token economics—achieving up to 10x higher throughput and up to 10x lower cost per token compared to previous generations2. Lenovo is also introducing NVIDIA HGX™ Rubin NVL8 systems and collaborating with Nscale to power hyperscale AI deployments optimized for large-scale inference and emerging agentic workloads.

Backed by Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory Services, these platforms combine lifecycle management, global deployment expertise, and operational optimization—helping AI cloud providers move from build-out to revenue generation faster and with lower risk.

Fast-Tracking the Future of Hybrid AI

Lenovo’s collaboration with NVIDIA accelerates AI opportunities across its global channel ecosystem. Through the Lenovo 360 framework, partners are enabled to deliver the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA—spanning devices, infrastructure, services, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, accelerated computing, and networking—guiding customers from pilot to production and expanding AI practices.

Visit Lenovo at NVIDIA GTC, booth #431, or the Lenovo Hub at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center to see the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA in action.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

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