Revenue increases 21% YoY to AED 680 million, supported by strong performance across all business segments and the Group’s strategic roadmap for sustainable growth

EBITDA up 23% YoY to AED 540 million driven by revenue growth and operational efficiency, with EBITDA margin growing to 79%

Net profit grows 23% YoY to AED 361 million, led by increased revenue and effective capital management strategies

Customer base expands by 6% YoY to over 12,000 in Q1 2025, supported by strong demand for Commercial, Industrial, and Land Lease assets

Dubai, UAE: TECOM Group PJSC (DFM: TECOM), (the “Company” or the “Group”), the leading developer and operator of specialised business districts across Dubai, announced a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues to AED 680 million for the first quarter of 2025, while net profit grew by 23% YoY to reach AED 361 million during the period.

The Group’s exceptional performance highlights the strength of its diverse asset portfolio and the success of its long-term strategy to unlock sustainable growth by harnessing Dubai’s economic momentum, which is elevating the city’s appeal as a global business and investment hub.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

AED Millions (Unless otherwise stated) Q1 % Change (YoY) 2025 2024 Revenue 680 564 21% EBITDA 540 439 23% EBITDA Margin 79% 78% 1.6% Net Profit 361 293 23%

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 YoY% Commercial and Industrial Occupancy 95% 91% 4% Land Lease Occupancy 98% 96% 2% Number of Customers 12,000+ 11,000+ 6%

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said: “Our strong start to 2025 reflects the exceptional performance of our diverse asset portfolio and its pivotal role in championing Dubai’s and the UAE’s knowledge economy as we attract global companies and world-class talent across six strategic sectors.

“Our impressive Q1 2025 performance reinforces TECOM Group’s leading role in curating Dubai’s most dynamic and pro-growth business districts as well as our strategic roadmap for sustainable growth. Reflecting Dubai’s rising profile as the destination of choice for global investors and entrepreneurial talent, these results highlight how our ecosystems are powering growth in the city’s priority economic sectors to create long-term shareholder value.”

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Strong performance across all business segments and the Group’s strategic roadmap for expansion and sustainable growth led to revenues of AED 680 million, representing YoY growth of 21%.

Reflecting revenue growth and improved operational performance across all areas of the business, EBITDA increased by 23% YoY to AED 540 million, while EBITDA margin grew to 79%.

Net profit increased by 23% YoY to AED 361 million, while – led by improved collections and the strong performance of income-generating assets – funds from operations (FFO) noted 16% YoY growth to AED 480 million.

Key Operational Activities