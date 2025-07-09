KUWAIT – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, marked its sponsorship of the 10th edition of the KON Social Entrepreneurship Program at a special launch event hosted by LOYAC to celebrate the program’s 10-year milestone.

The KON program will provide 60 students aged 12 to 16 with five weeks of intensive training in business management skills. This program, designed in partnership with Babson College, an international leader in entrepreneurship education, aims to instill an entrepreneurial mindset in students and empower them to become active agents of social change. Through interactive workshops, mentoring sessions, and team-based projects, students will explore business fundamentals, address real-world social and environmental challenges, and develop leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills, guided by a team of experienced professionals and subject-matter experts.

Mariam Al-Foudery, Agility’s Group Chief Marketing Officer said: “Kuwait has placed a strong emphasis on developing its human capital and fostering innovation. At Agility, we’re proud to support initiatives that empower Kuwait’s youth and equip them for the future. The KON Social Entrepreneurship Program is a great example—it gives young people the tools and experience they need to succeed.”

Agility's strategic partnership with LOYAC has extended since 2006, contributing to the preparation of 550 young people in Kuwait to enter the job market through LOYAC’s specialized courses and distinguished initiatives promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

The support for the 10th edition of the KON program is part of Agility's 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Program, which aims to empower 5,000+ people in Kuwait. This is achieved through Agility’s partnership with leading non-profit institutions in Kuwait, continuing a collaboration that has spanned over 20 years and has positively impacted more than 51,000 individuals in Kuwait to date.

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, innovation, and infrastructure. The company is listed in Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.