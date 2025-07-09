Abu Dhabi, UAE: Shama Perfumes proudly announces the grand opening of its newest flagship boutique in Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, its first in the UAE and third across the GCC, following acclaimed launches in Oman and Qatar. This latest milestone brings the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship and heritage-rich perfumery to the heart of UAE’s capital.

Set in an ambiance inspired by the artistry of fine perfumery, the premium boutique’s unveiling event offered guests a sensory experience, featuring a curated tea station, guided scent styling and live box painting by a featured artist.

Founded in Mumbai, Shama Perfumes is a heritage fragrance house now in its third generation of family stewardship. Rooted in heritage and driven by a heartfelt vision, Mr. Salim Umar Shama - the second-generation custodian of Shama Perfumes - has long been the quiet force behind the brand’s thriving legacy and reputation. With over five decades steeped into traditional Indian perfumery, Shama blends timeless techniques with modern Arabian elegance, delivering handcrafted oils, perfumes, and ouds that resonate with authenticity, luxury, and cultural depth.

As Shama Perfumes continues to embody his legacy of sincerity and service, his son, Mr. Salman Salim Shama, carries forward the vision to honour the values instilled by his father. “Opening our doors in Abu Dhabi is more than expansion,” said Salman Shama, Managing Director of Shama Perfumes. “It’s a milestone that reflects our deep respect for this region’s appreciation of the craftsmanship for highest quality of handpicked and curated Oudh and perfumes.”

The new Marina Mall boutique is designed to offer more than retail, it is a fully immersive olfactory experience. With a boutique aesthetic inspired by regional architecture and Indian artistry, the space extends a holistic indulgence such as personalised scent consultations, bespoke gifting rooms, traditional calligraphy, and elegant packaging using heritage fabrics and tassels.

With its expansion into Abu Dhabi, Shama strengthens its presence across the GCC, offering the modern Arab consumer a scent journey rooted in tradition and elevated by sophistication.“The Gulf is where fragrance is not just worn, but lived. Shama belongs here and we are here to stay,” added Salman Shama.

This boutique reinforces the brand’s vision of preserving and celebrating the art of traditional perfumery through scents that embody heritage, craftsmanship, and elegance. Some of their iconic and key collections like Dehn Al Oud, the Royal Mirage Collection, Al Jild, Khashab Al Oud and more are available at the new store.

At a time when mass-produced, synthetic scents dominate the market, Shama stands apart by honoring the art of handmade oils, rare ouds, and purposeful storytelling.

About Shama Perfumes:

Founded in 1977 in Bombay, India, Shama Perfumes is a heritage fragrance house built on the foundations of tradition, craftsmanship, and storytelling. A family-run business now in its third generation, Shama has preserved the art of Indian perfumery while evolving into a premium fragrance brand catering to a discerning global audience. Specializing in handcrafted perfume oils, Dehn Al Oud, oud chips, and fine fragrances, Shama is known for its use of premium natural ingredients, meticulous blending techniques, and attention to detail - from scent creation to packaging.

With flagship stores now open in Muscat (Royal Opera House), Doha (Gewan Island, Crystal Walk), and most recently Abu Dhabi (Marina Mall), the brand continues to expand its presence across the GCC while staying rooted in its Indian origins. Today, Shama Perfumes stands as a bridge between Indian heritage and Arabian elegance, offering more than fragrance - a legacy wrapped in scent.