Riyadh: Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC) has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Al Wefaq Transportation Solutions, Yelo, one of Saudi Arabia’s top vehicle rental companies. The renewed agreement aims to ensure the continued supply of Shell’s premium lubricants to support Yelo’s rapidly growing fleet operations across the Kingdom. The agreement, signed in Riyadh, aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and sectoral growth in the transportation and mobility industry in the Kingdom.

This agreement reflects a shared commitment to the highest service standards, operational efficiency and fleet optimization. It also supports the performance of “Yelo,” which operates a fleet of over 33,000 vehicles through a network of more than 90 car rental branches. Yelo relies on advanced, high-performance lubrication solutions to maintain vehicle quality, reduce downtime and enhance resale value, all core to the company’s customer promise and growth strategy.

Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company, expressed his delight in extending the collaboration with Yelo, affirming that the company is a model of innovation and reliability in the mobility sector. He said: “This renewal reinforces the strength of our relationship and reflects our shared focus on sustainability, outstanding performance, and delivering long-term value through Shell’s leading lubrication technologies.”

For his part, Mr. Hamad Al Humaid, CEO of Al Wefaq Transportation Solutions “Yelo,” emphasized the importance of reliable partnerships in delivering an exceptional customer experience and maintaining fleet efficiency and performance quality. He said: “Our partnership with Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company has consistently proven valuable in optimizing operational efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and ensuring our vehicles are always in top Conditions. Shell lubricants play an important role in supporting our ambitious growth and commitment to excellence, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation.”

About Al Wefaq Transportation Solutions – Yelo:

Yelo operates over 90 branches across various cities and airports throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company also has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Switzerland. Most recently, it opened its newest branches at Muscat Airport in the Sultanate of Oman and Sharm El-Sheikh Airport in Egypt. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Yelo offers a concept beyond imagination, not just a car, but a service tailored to meet the needs and desires of its customers, considering every step of their journey to make it easier and faster.

About Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC):

JOSLOC is a joint venture between Al Jomaih Group and Shell, delivering world-class lubricants and service solutions across Saudi Arabia. With a deep focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer success, JOSLOC plays a vital role in powering various sectors including automotive, transport, and industry.