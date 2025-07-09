Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has renewed its strategic partnership with Huawei to enhance Emiratisation by empowering UAE talent with advanced technological skills. Together, the two industry leaders aim to foster innovation and readiness in the digital and telecommunications space, building toward a sustainable future and further solidifying du’s position as a leading telecom and digital service provider.

Building on a historical partnership grounded in ICT technologies and network development, du and Huawei will focus on equipping du employees, including emerging leaders, with critical competencies in cutting-edge technologies. Training and workshops will target future-forward areas such as AI, data analytics, 5G, and cloud solutions, ensuring alignment with du’s digital transformation goals.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “Huawei and du share a commitment to supporting the UAE’s national Emiratisation strategy, and we are proud to build on this long-standing relationship. Through this renewed partnership, we will nurture a competitive and future-ready talent pipeline empowered by world-class digital skills while continuously driving technological excellence within our company and across the region.”

As part of this renewed collaboration, du and Huawei will implement activities under the scope of the Joint Annual Training Plan (ATP), including Specialist Programs, Executive Leadership Programs, and emerging ICT knowledge-sharing webinars. Programs like these will be instrumental in enhancing skills across all employee levels, fostering innovation and creating agile responses to increasingly complex challenges.

David Tao, Chief Executive Officer at Huawei UAE said: “We are honoured to work closely with du to promote Emiratisation and help shape the future of digital innovation in the UAE. Through tailored training programs and skills development workshops, our partnership will empower du employees to master cutting-edge technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and beyond, contributing to the UAE’s advanced-tech ecosystem.”

Since 2021, key initiatives such as the Huawei Internship Development Program have provided graduate trainees with foundational knowledge in transformative technologies like 5G and Cloud. In line with the strategic ICT Talent Development Programs initiated in 2022, the renewed partnership reflects a shared vision to attract, retain, and grow UAE talent—all essential components of du’s Emiratisation goals, digital transformation efforts, and overall growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, du and Huawei reaffirm their commitment to cultivating technological expertise necessary for shaping the telecom services of the future—while advancing the UAE’s vision of becoming a globally competitive hub for innovation.

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.