Red Hat Introduces Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers, Aligning Application Development with Production ConsistencyNew offering provides self-serve, no-cost access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux for enterprise development use, fostering greater consistency and reducing friction for IT estates across the hybrid cloud

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers to simplify access to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform for business-focused development and testing scenarios. A new self-service offering through the Red Hat Developer Program, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers helps business development teams build, test and iterate on applications more quickly and on the same platform that underpins production systems across the hybrid cloud at no cost.

IT complexity continues to grow, especially as applications deployed across physical, virtual, cloud and edge sites intermingle with AI, cloud-native and virtualized workloads. Further compounding this difficulty is a cybersecurity landscape seeing a continued upward trend in not just software vulnerabilities, but also software supply chain attacks, according to the latest Red Hat Product Security Risk Report. This dynamic climate underscores the importance of a reliable, hardened and consistent platform across not just production environments, but also developer workstations.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers directly addresses these concerns by providing developers self-serve, no-cost access to a complete set of enterprise-ready, Red Hat Enterprise Linux content for use within their businesses. It helps provide greater consistency and reliability across developer and operations teams, regardless of where on the hybrid cloud the resulting application will live.

Red Hat’s latest developer offering includes:

Simplified access to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform with the self-service ability to entitle up to 25 physical, virtual or cloud-based instances per registered user as a member of the Red Hat Developer Program. This helps mitigate friction with operations teams by developing business applications on the same platform that runs production workloads.

with the self-service ability to entitle up to 25 physical, virtual or cloud-based instances per registered user as a member of the Red Hat Developer Program. This helps mitigate friction with operations teams by developing business applications on the same platform that runs production workloads. Curated and signed developer content, including many of the latest open source application programming languages, tools and databases necessary for building next-generation enterprise applications.

including many of the latest open source application programming languages, tools and databases necessary for building next-generation enterprise applications. Powerful open source container tooling with Podman Desktop, Red Hat’s preferred container development tool for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Developers gain full access to Red Hat software components for development and testing purposes, including the ability to create bootable container images.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers users will be able to purchase a range of optional Red Hat Developer Support subscriptions, which brings Red Hat’s decades of Linux expertise to back their projects.

Developers working outside of traditional IT, such as in a line of business, can now more easily access Red Hat Enterprise Linux to start developing new projects. These developers can also build and test on the same platform that is approved for production, making it easier to transition applications to production while reducing friction between teams.

This new offering complements existing developer offerings, including the no-cost Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals, which includes all Red Hat offerings and is intended for personal use. In addition, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Developer Subscription for Teams which includes a complete set of enterprise-ready Red Hat Enterprise Linux content and is available to large enterprises through their Red Hat account representative or partner.

Availability

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers is now generally available.

Supporting Quote

Gunnar Hellekson, vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat

“Modern developers need to be able to move at their own pace to deliver innovative applications, but must do so without increasing friction with IT operations teams or production systems. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers helps empower developers with direct access to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform without having to move through centralized IT channels, giving them a more consistent, reliable foundation that aligns with the business’ demands for production-readiness.”

