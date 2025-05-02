RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: Experts from industry and government organizations provided insight into AI-driven innovations and tools at an Industry Colloquium on ‘Bridging Innovations’ hosted by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) recently.

Speakers from diverse fields -- including IT, retail, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, statistics, and public utilities -- forcefully drove home that AI and Digitalization are the key drivers of transformative developments in industry and our daily lives.

Welcoming the speakers, Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, remarked: “This colloquium embodies the belief that knowledge thrives most when applied—when it moves beyond the classroom, lab and studio to solve real-world challenges, and drive innovation.”

“Fostering impactful industry collaborations is not just our goal; it’s a cornerstone of our mission. This Colloquium celebrates that commitment. It is an opportunity to showcase the work happening across our campus, amplified through partnerships with companies, organizations, and innovators. From cutting-edge research in sustainable energy to advancements in AI, our faculty and students are tackling the pressing issues of our time.”

In a keynote address, Noura Al Awadi, Microsoft's Higher Education Industry Lead, highlighted upskilling as a key differentiator, and said that the switch from classroom to career requires new skill sets, including adaptability to new technologies, strong communication skills, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, teamwork, and digital literacy.

She stressed that AI competencies extend beyond tech roles into virtually every field. Finance professionals need AI analysis skills, marketers require prompt engineering abilities, and even HR specialists must understand AI-driven recruiting tools, she added.

Among the speakers, Ahmad Murad, Chief Information Officer, Transmed, cited examples of how AI had impacted the company’s logistics and transportation, warehousing, financial and operational intelligence, sales, product recommendations, and inventory management.

Muhammed Eassa, IT and Mobility Solutions Manager at RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA), provided glimpses of Ras Al Khaimah’s strategy for sustainable transport, which aims to provide safe, reliable, and smart transportation driven by AI.

Utkarsh Jain, Renewable Energy Manager at RAK Municipality, highlighted the municipality’s strategy of advancing towards a data-driven, sustainable future, using IT solutions that permit energy management, environment monitoring, traffic control, and industrial operations.

Aghiles Mitiche, Senior Manager of Tech Ops Performance at Julphar, demonstrated how the Company was leveraging AI and Digital solutions for operations excellence, compliance, and safety, with benefits like predictive maintenance, an OEE calculator, a digital twin, smart scheduling, and automated visual inspection.

Ichrak Lafram, Senior Statistical Expert in Data Science at the RAK Statistics Centre, explained how the centre was providing high-quality, timely, and relevant data that empowers government, supports innovation, and ultimately improves people's lives.

Nikhil Chaturvedi, Vice President of the IT Department at RAK Ceramics, highlighted the numerous benefits of digitalization in his talk, ‘Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Industries: Powered by Academic-Industry Collaboration.’

Rashed Iqbal, Chief Data and Technology Officer, IDO, explained how AI tools were critical to the organisation’s goal of managing assets for the long term on behalf of the government, driving the economic transformation of the Emirate into a diversified and globally competitive economy.

Dr. Khouloud Salameh, Department Chair/Associate Professor - Computer Science, AURAK, said: “The colloquium lived up to its motto of being a bridge between classroom and industry. The high calibre of the speakers and the way they put forward their ideas contributed to making this event a grand success.”

On the sidelines, AURAK students showcased some of their key innovations and research projects, which were viewed and appreciated by the speakers and attendees.

