Cairo: talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform in e-commerce across the Middle East and North Africa, announced the conclusion of its "Up-skilling Program" in collaboration with the Information Technology Institute (ITI), affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In a move that reflects its commitment to supporting and empowering young talents in the technology sector, the program aimed to train a selected group of ITI students and graduates in the fields of data engineering and software engineering, to enhance their technical and professional skills in line with labor market demands.

The “Up-skilling Program” was launched with the participation of 50 carefully selected students who had passed specialized technical tests to ensure their readiness. The program included two training tracks, each consisting of four training sessions delivered by data and software engineers from talabat's Egypt Tech Hub, which allowed participants to engage directly with experts from the real professional environment.

The program concluded successfully with an intensive, full-day workshop designed to develop professional skills and enhance creative thinking among participants. The workshop included an interactive session on employability skills, delivered by talabat’s talent acquisition team, which equipped graduates with the necessary tools and knowledge. Additionally, a brainstorming and innovation session was held, with talabat engineers participating, which contributed to enhancing the participants' creative thinking and professional readiness.

Hadeer Shalaby, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Egypt, commented: "We believe that empowering youth is a real investment in the future of technology and digital transformation in Egypt. We designed this program specifically to bridge the gap between what students learn in academic institutions and what the labor market needs, through hands-on experience and direct professional guidance from our team. We are proud of our partnership with the Information Technology Institute and look forward to seeing these promising talents contribute to developing technological solutions that serve society."

She added: "At talabat, our support for youth goes beyond employment; it extends to building an integrated ecosystem of learning, practical application, and skill development. We will continue expanding such initiatives to ensure a tangible and sustainable impact."

This initiative reflects talabat’s strong commitment to supporting youth and talent in Egypt. This commitment was recently demonstrated through its prominent partnership with the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation. Under this four-year sponsorship, talabat Egypt reinforces its long-term vision to actively contribute to the development of vital sectors in the country, with sports and youth development being among its key priorities. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward creating a better future for the Egyptian society.

About talabat Egypt:

talabat is a leading technology platform for online ordering, either food ordering, delivery, and convenience retail marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa. talabat operates in operates in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. The company aims to support local businesses and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers, ensuring efficiency and convivence in the orders while offering multiple secure payment methods. talabat mart also provides a quick and easy online grocery shopping experience, with home delivery available in over 26 cities.