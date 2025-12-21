DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jashanmal today announced the launch of its newly rebuilt digital flagship, marking the most significant evolution of its e-commerce experience since the platform first launched during the COVID period.

The new site introduces a more thoughtful and expressive digital experience, one that balances speed and usability with richer storytelling and editorial flair. Built from the ground up across desktop and mobile web, the redesign reflects Jashanmal’s evolution as a premium-to-bridge retailer, helping customers not just shop faster, but browse with confidence and discover with intent.

“Our ambition was very clear,” said Shuja Jashanmal, CEO of Jashanmal Group. “We wanted to remove complexity and create a digital experience that feels calm, intuitive and genuinely helpful, while also doing a better job of telling the stories behind the brands and products our customers trust. It’s an important step in our ongoing digital journey, one that allows us to serve customers better while staying true to the values and standards that have long defined Jashanmal.”

Savitar Jagtiani, Chief Product Officer at Jashanmal Group, added, “This launch represents a fundamental shift on how we approach digital experience at Jashanmal. Every decision was guided by a simple question: does this make it easier for customers to find the right product, understand it clearly and move forward with confidence? This launch gives us a strong foundation to keep improving how we merchandise, design and serve customers over time.”

A Faster, Clearer and More Expressive Shopping Experience

The new jashanmal.com features a refined interface inspired by leading global premium retailers, with clearer navigation, elegant typography, larger high-resolution imagery, and more space for storytelling. Editorial banners, brand-led layouts and an improved content hierarchy help customers better understand products, compare options and feel confident in their choices.

To help customers reach the right products faster, Shortcuts on Product Listing Pages highlight common needs and starting points, reducing time spent browsing and helping shoppers quickly narrow large assortments without feeling overwhelmed.

For customers who already know what they want, Buy Now functionality provides a more direct path from product page to checkout. A redesigned Bag experience makes it easier to review selections, adjust quantities and move forward with clarity before completing a purchase.

Improved Discovery, Brand Storytelling and Confidence

The new site places greater emphasis on discovery and inspiration. A dedicated “New” section brings the latest arrivals together in one place, while enhanced brand pages offer richer storytelling, curated assortments and clearer context around the brands Jashanmal carries.

Wishlist functionality supports more considered shopping by allowing customers to save products and return to them later, making it easier to compare, plan and purchase at their own pace.

Behind the scenes, product titles have been refined to improve clarity and consistency across key categories, making products easier to understand and discover. The My Account experience has also been redesigned, giving customers a simpler way to manage orders, preferences and personal details with fewer steps.

Available Now

The new jashanmal.com is live as of December 20, 2025 and available to customers across the UAE.

For more information, visit www.jashanmal.com.

About Jashanmal Group:

Jashanmal was founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq. Today Jashanmal is headquartered in Dubai with offices in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India. Jashanmal Group has a presence across the region with its department stores. The company also have a robust franchise business with long time association with brands such as Clarks, Kipling, Bally, Brooks Brothers, MAX&Co., Reiss, Paul&Shark, Replay, Porsche Design, Schiesser and BOSS (Bodywear). The Group also has a distribution business with brands such as Delsey, Porsche Design, Victorinox, Echolac, Wenger, Piquadro, Jeep, Peuguot, Eastpak, Airwheel, Be Relax, Elizabeth Arden, Kenwood, Delonghi, Hoover, Babyliss, Russell Hobbs and Electrolux. The Group also have a vast distribution operation of over 1,000 points of sale with products ranging from luggage to home appliances, corporate gifts, perfumes and cosmetics to consumer electronics and print media. Other than these, Jashanmal Group is also into the business of courier services with OCS and FMCG products with Jade Distribution.

For more information, visit website: https://www.jashanmalgroup.com/

