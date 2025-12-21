Muscat: ahlibank has announced an exclusive year-end travel offer for its Exclusiv Infinite Credit Card cardholders, providing a complimentary home check-in service through its ongoing partnership with Maraheb, operated by Tansom Handling. The initiative reflects the bank’s continued focus on elevating customer experience through thoughtful enhancements that support the evolving lifestyle needs of its premium clients, particularly during the high-travel festive season.

The offer allows customers to benefit from the home check-in service for up to four bags at no additional cost. To take advantage of the offer, cardholders can contact their relationship manager and complete the booking at least 48 hours before the departure time.

Maraheb’s home check-in service accommodates travelers departing from Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport, allowing them to finalise flight procedures between 24 and 6 hours before departure. This includes document verification, baggage drop-off, seat selection, boarding pass issuance, and settlement of any additional baggage fees. With these procedures completed in advance, cardholders are able to bypass queues and move directly to the departure gate, significantly enhancing the comfort and ease of their journey.

The Exclusiv Infinite Credit Card is widely recognised for offering one of the richest travel-focused benefits packages on the market. Cardholders enjoy features such as comprehensive travel insurance when tickets are purchased using the card, unlimited access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide for themselves and a guest, and a complimentary chauffeur service to and from Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport up to five times a year. These privileges are designed to complement the home check-in service, creating a holistic, premium travel experience that aligns with ahlibank’s commitment to delivering exceptional value.

By introducing this exclusive offer, ahlibank continues to strengthen its position as a customer-centric institution, dedicated to enhancing convenience and elevating every stage of its clients’ travel journeys. The initiative not only saves time but ensures a more relaxed and seamless start to the festive season, reaffirming the bank’s role in providing high-quality, lifestyle-oriented solutions that anticipate and meet the expectations of its discerning customers.