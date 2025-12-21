Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its highly anticipated lineup of EMEA hotel openings planned for 2026, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint while delivering elevated experiences, meaningful value and greater choice for travellers. These forthcoming additions will strengthen Wyndham’s presence across key destinations in EMEA, reflecting the company’s long-term focus on strategic growth and its dedication to driving success for franchisees and owners.

2025: A Year Defined by Momentum

By September 30, 2025, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ EMEA portfolio surpassed 750 hotels, reflecting strong year-over-year growth and a steadily expanding development pipeline. With demand for high-end travel remaining strong, the company is further strengthening its upper-scale presence across the region, including recent openings such as Dolce by Wyndham Siracusa Monasteri Golf and Spa in Sicily and Signature Cave Cappadocia, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Türkiye.

Caption: Signature Cave Cappadocia, Trademark Collection by Wyndham stands out with elegant cave suites with a unique design.

Strategic Partnerships & Landmark Debuts

Throughout 2025, Wyndham advanced several major expansion initiatives in EMEA. In Europe, the company signed an exclusive agreement with Soliteight Hotel Projects SA to introduce the Super 8® by Wyndham brand to Spain and Portugal, paving the way for forty hotels over the next decade. A separate partnership with HR Group will bring 25 new properties across Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

The company also celebrated its entry into Bangladesh with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Cox’s Bazar Kolatoli Beach and deepened its presence in Türkiye through a partnership with Pegasus Airlines, enabling Wyndham Rewards members to convert loyalty points into flight benefits.

In the Middle East, Wyndham signed an agreement with Le Park Concord Company to introduce 100 Super 8® hotels across Saudi Arabia over the next ten years. Meanwhile, in India, the debut of Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fatehsagar Lake marked the arrival of a striking new flagship for the brand, an immersive luxury retreat set against the Aravalli mountains and a powerful testament to Wyndham’s growing presence in one of the region’s most culturally rich destinations.

2026: The Year Ahead

In 2026, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is set to further broaden its EMEA presence with a series of new properties debuting across multiple countries, including:

Caption: A rendering of the Wyndham Residences Piraeus Marina Zeas

Wyndham Residences Piraeus Marina Zeas

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with DKG Development, will debut Wyndham Residences Piraeus Marina Zeas in Greece in early 2026, marking the brand’s first entry into the city. Situated on the seafront adjacent to Tourism Marina Zeas, the upscale residential-style property will feature 72 serviced apartments with premium amenities, including a restaurant, gym, spa and event spaces, blending Wyndham’s global hospitality expertise with high-quality, sustainable design.

Caption: An impression of the award-winning Wyndham Grand Residences La Cala Golf site

Wyndham Grand Residences La Cala Golf

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts, will launch Wyndham Grand Residences La Cala Golf in Spain’s Costa del Sol. Overlooking the La Cala golf courses, the development will offer 58 contemporary luxury townhouses with panoramic fairway views, modern open-plan design and access to premium wellness amenities – bringing Wyndham’s elevated residential experience to one of the region’s most sought-after destinations.

Caption: The Ramada Residences by Wyndham Halkidiki

Ramada Residences by Wyndham Halkidiki

Set in one of Greece’s most iconic coastal destinations, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, together with Oikos Property Developments, will debut Ramada Residences by Wyndham in Halkidiki by Summer 2026. Conveniently located 90 km from Thessaloniki’s Macedonia International Airport, the development will offer 145 apartment-style residences with premium amenities including communal pools, a gym, yoga spaces, exclusive beach access, a mini spa, meeting facilities and EV charging stations.

Wyndham Garden Alentejo Alcacer do Sal

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with The Lakhani Group, will expand its presence in Portugal with Wyndham Garden Alentejo Alcácer do Sal, set to open in in Spring 2026. Located in the historic town of Alcácer do Sal along the banks of the Sado River, the contemporary 4-star hotel will feature 75 guest rooms, including deluxe suites, and a range of premium facilities such as flexible event and conference spaces, a signature restaurant and bar, an indoor spa and sauna, gym, and both indoor and outdoor pool spaces, delivering refined comfort and Portuguese-inspired hospitality in the heart of Alentejo.

Wyndham Grand Batumi Gonio and Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will open a co-located Wyndham Grand hotel and residences on Georgia’s Black Sea coastline. Positioned on a hillside overlooking the Gonio-Kvariati coast, the upper-upscale property will feature 300 guestrooms and suites, multiple dining options, and state-of-the-art leisure facilities.

Wyndham Residences Lisbon Loures

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is partnering with The Lakhani Group to expand its presence in Portugal with several new properties, including Wyndham Residences Lisbon Loures. This new complex comprises 36 luxury villas in Bucelas, an area renowned for its wine-making tradition. Featuring private pools, children’s play areas and paddle tennis courts, the development offers a secluded, resort-style experience just minutes from central Lisbon.

Other notable openings will include:

Ramada by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Al Sharia

Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah

Ramada Encore Kochi Kalamassery

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Ayodhya Takpura

L Hotel Fátima, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Wyndham Garden Lucknow City Centre

