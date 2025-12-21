Footasylum and Apparel Group to partner across wholesale, ecommerce and franchise channels

Distribution and franchising partnership leverages Apparel Group’s extensive regional retail network, cutting-edge technology and substantial customer base

Rochdale, United Kingdom – Footasylum, a leading footwear and sportswear omnichannel business, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Apparel Group, the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, to accelerate Footasylum’s expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Under the agreement, Footasylum will work with Apparel Group across wholesale, ecommerce and franchise channels, with plans to open 40 Footasylum stores across the GCC region over the next five years. These new stores will be Footasylum’s first physical locations outside of the UK.

By partnering with Apparel Group, Footasylum gains immediate access to one of the region’s largest retail networks, advanced omnichannel and marketing capabilities, and a customer base of more than 14 million loyal Club Apparel members.

Headquartered in Dubai, Apparel Group operates more than 2,500 stores and manages a portfolio of over 85 international brands across 14 countries. The Group’s proven track record in brand development, retail technology, shopfitting, and mall partnerships provides a strong foundation for Footasylum’s regional growth.

David Pujolar, CEO of Footasylum / Dan Moneypenny, VP International at Footasylum, commented: “This partnership with Apparel Group is a major step forward for Footasylum. In recent years, we’ve begun to build a growing international presence through wholesale and ecommerce, and this agreement significantly accelerates that momentum in the Gulf region. Through this collaboration, we will also be entering physical retail outside the UK for the first time, backed by a partner with unrivalled reach, deep market knowledge and strong operational excellence. This will enable us to bring our distinctive streetwear and sportswear proposition to a much broader customer base across the region, and I’m confident Apparel Group is the ideal partner for this next stage of our growth. I look forward to working closely with them as we enter a new era for Footasylum.”

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Teckchandani, Chief Executive Officer of Apparel Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Footasylum to our portfolio of global brands. Footasylum is a highly relevant brand for the Gulf market, and we see strong potential to scale its proposition across the region. By combining Footasylum’s strong brand equity with our integrated retail platform, advanced technology and relationships with leading malls across the GCC, this partnership provides a strong platform for a rapid and successful rollout and a seamless experience for new customers.”

About Footasylum

Footasylum is a creative, brave and agile omnichannel retailer, with over 60 stores in the UK and a ‘hyper-local’ approach – seeking to serve the local community.

The Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochdale. It sells a mix of footwear, apparel and accessories through stores, websites, and a wholesale channel. Well-known key third party brands include Nike, adidas, TheNorthFace and New Balance. Examples of Footasylum’s exclusive brands include Zavetti Canada, Alessandro Zavetti, and Monterrain. Footasylum employs around 2,500 staff across the UK and was acquired by AURELIUS in August 2022.

Footasylum’s core audience is 16 to 24-year-old urban style leaders. This demographic tends to prioritise discretionary spend on aesthetics and image, particularly clothing and footwear. They are also more willing to embrace new trends and are prominent users of digital sales channels.

Footasylum takes a digital-first approach in its marketing, working in partnership with established and up-and-coming players in industries aligned with its core audience to create online content that inspires, engages and entertains its consumers. Footasylum has industry-leading YouTube (2.9m subscribers) and TikTok (2.3m followers) channels, whose content is facilitated by a creative team of 40 based in a 16,000 sq ft studio located in Manchester city centre.

About Apparel Group

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.