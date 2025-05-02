Unveils a Personalised and Owner-Centric Approach to Hotel Management

Marking a new chapter in the regional hospitality landscape, SOHBA Hospitality Management announced its official formation and launch today at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai. Established with a passion for operational excellence and authentic guest experiences, SOHBA Hospitality Management specialises in bespoke hotel management solutions, offering owners a dynamic and flexible pathway to long-term success.

Headquartered in Egypt, SOHBA Hospitality Management has been founded with a strong focus on supporting tourism development across Egypt while building a robust growth pipeline in key GCC markets, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt welcomed over 15 million international visitors in 2024. Under its Tourism Development Strategy aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, the country aims to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2028 through increased hotel investments, diversified tourism offerings, and major infrastructure enhancements. SOHBA Hospitality Management’s investment plans are closely aligned with this national vision, contributing to Egypt’s objective of establishing itself as a premier global destination for leisure, culture, and hospitality excellence.

Conceptualised to operate as a white-label hotel management company, SOHBA Hospitality Management manages properties on behalf of owners in collaboration with leading international brands under franchise agreements. Whether overseeing new developments or repositioning existing hotels, SOHBA provides a tailored management term aimed at establishing a strong operational foundation before progressing to longer-term partnerships.

Eng. Mohammad Al-Nadi, President of SOHBA Hospitality Management, said, “At SOHBA Hospitality Management, we believe every hotel has its own soul, its own story. One size does not fit all. Our mission is to make owners proud, guests delighted, and brands confident through an approach that combines cultural authenticity with the highest service standards and truly personalised management. We are also deeply committed to supporting the growth of Egypt’s tourism sector by bringing world-class operational expertise and bespoke management solutions to new and existing hotel projects across the country.”

Led by a strong team with decades of regional and international expertise, SOHBA Hospitality Management draws on extensive experience - shaped by both successes and challenges - to deliver a superior management model focused on agility, accountability, and asset value optimisation.

Michael Zager, CEO of SOHBA Hospitality Management, commented, “Our objective is not merely to manage hotels but to set them up for sustainable, long-term success. Brands provide the franchise, and SOHBA seamlessly manages the day-to-day operations on ground. This structure ensures operational discipline, strategic marketing, robust revenue management, and consistently high service delivery - combining the global reach of international brands with the personalisation of local management.”

Distinct from traditional hotel management firms, SOHBA Hospitality Management offers an a la carte, boutique-style service model. Every project is approached individually, blending world-class standards with a deep understanding of local markets to enhance guest satisfaction and drive superior financial returns.

Rogier M. Hurkmans, COO of SOHBA Hospitality Management, stressed, “SOHBA Hospitality Management represents the perfect balance of traditional hospitality values and modern innovation. Our team’s in-depth knowledge of the regional market, combined with a vast international experience, empowers us to create memorable guest experiences while delivering strong operational and financial results.”

With a commitment to cultural authenticity, tailored strategies, and uncompromising service excellence, SOHBA Hospitality Management is set to reshape the future of hotel management across the region - one uniquely crafted success story at a time.

Visit SOHBA Hospitality Management Stand at the Arabian Travel Market at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About SOHBA Hospitality Management

Founded with a passion for excellence in hospitality, SOHBA Hospitality Management provides premium, bespoke hotel management services designed to maximise value for owners and hotels alike. Established by industry experts with extensive regional and international experience, SOHBA combines world-class standards with local authenticity, specialising in white-label hotel operations for leading global hospitality brands. Through a perfect blend of traditional hospitality values and innovative strategies, SOHBA delivers tailored, performance-driven results that set each property up for sustainable success.