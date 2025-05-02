H.E. Lt. General Mohammed Al Marri and H.E. Mohammed Lengawi to deliver Keynote Addresses at the forum

Five megatrends to reshape the way airports operate and serve

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aviation experts and specialists from across the world will gather in Dubai from May 6 to 7 to participate in Global Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) to discuss megatrends and developments that will reshape the way airports operate and serve passengers and their other stakeholders over the next 25 years when the air passengers numbers would reach 12.4 billion, as per the ICAO predictions.

A co-located event of the 24th edition of Airport Show, the 12th GALF will bring as many as 50+ aviation, policy makers, airport business leaders, and technology experts to foster meaningful engagement and knowledge sharing on critical challenges and growth opportunities in the technology-driven world.

His Excellency Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) will deliver the keynote address on ‘commitment to excellence and a proactive approach to shaping the future of aviation’ will be delivered. His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, will also present a keynote address during the forum.

Another keynote address will be on ‘Innovation at the heart of airport evolution’ by Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Engineering at Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP).

‘Commitment to excellence and a proactive approach to shaping the future of aviation’ will be topic for another keynote address by Yann Guillemain, Senior Vice President for EMEA Airports at Amadeus.

A C-Suite panel will delve into the innovative strategies and technologies propelling the future of aviation, particularly through airport expansion and new infrastructure development. With Captain. Abdullah Al Haider, Consultant, DACO Dammam Airports Company at its moderator, the panel members are Askin Demir, CEO, Aéroport Internationale Blaise Diagne (Senegal), Piervittorio Farabbi, Chief Operating Officer & Accountable Manager, Tirana International Airport SHPK (Albania), Philippe Arsonneau, Infrastructure Segment President, Schneider Electric, and Nazareno Ventola, CEO & Managing Director, Aeroporto G. Marconi di Bologna (Italy).

Airport Show

Airport Show, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s (MEASA) largest B2B airport industry exhibition staged in Dubai since 2001, has established itself as the go-to destination for experiencing and procuring newest technologies and innovations and to gain and enhance knowledge on current trends and future perspectives.

It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Also being held here

will be two knowledge-enhancing conferences - Airport Security Middle East and Air Traffic Control (ATC) Forum.

About 2.4 billion Millennial passengers worldwide will travel by air by 2050. The current growth and future projections call for a meaningful debate to guide the airport industry for a more safe, secure, and efficient travel ecosystem with airports at the centre-stage.

The Airport Show showcases insights into the US$1 trillion airport development market in the MEASA region. It will be attended by more than 130 exhibitors and 150+ buyers from over 70 organisations from 30 countries. The show will include two country pavilions, and two major conferences, with 30 conference sessions. This edition will have three new platforms - GSE Zone, Airport Tech Pavilion​, and Airport Design Hub.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.