Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) officially launched the UAE Economic Diplomacy Report 2024–2025 at a high-level event held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The event served as a platform for an engaging dialogue on the UAE’s expanding role in promoting international cooperation and strengthening ties between nations. It also underscored the country’s pioneering leadership in the field of economic diplomacy.

The report aims to deepen understanding of economic diplomacy as a strategic pillar of foreign policy, highlighting how the UAE leverages trade, aid, and investment to build global partnerships and promote sustainable economic development. It also reflects on the UAE’s diplomatic and regulatory achievements in 2024, showcasing key milestones that underscore the nation's growing economic influence. In addition to local developments, the report features a dedicated section on international economic issues, making it a resource of global relevance and interest to readers worldwide.

Key topics presented by Dr. Ahmed Rashad, Assistant Professor at AGDA, and discussed in the report include the global economic outlook, future trends in economic diplomacy, and the UAE’s active involvement in BRICS and the New Development Bank. Additionally, the strategic importance of the WTO’s Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration is emphasized, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to advancing global trade and shaping international economic policy.

Among the distinguished attendees were H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Dr. Ahmad Rashad, Assistant Professor at AGDA, alongside members of AGDA’s faculty and students, media representatives, and other esteemed guests from the wider diplomatic and academic communities.

Commenting on the launch, H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, stated: “The United Arab Emirates is an open, outward-looking nation whose exponential growth over the last five decades has been underpinned by constructive collaboration with the international community. Our economic ambitions rest on a similar combination of frictionless trade with leading markets, high-impact investments that prioritize knowledge sharing, strategic FDI into future-focused industries, and the attraction and retention of global talent. The UAE is now a key bridge between East and West, one that facilitates the exchange of all forms of capital and supports the participation of emerging economies into global supply chains. Launched today, the UAE Economic Diplomacy Report encapsulates our nation’s growing standing on the world stage – and provides a timely reminder of the benefits of cross-border cooperation.”

Reflecting on the UAE’s long-term vision, H.E. Ahmed Bin Ali Al Sayegh stated: “The UAE’s role in shaping a resilient global economy is grounded in its proactive and forward-thinking approach to international relations. By actively participating in evolving global economic frameworks. The UAE continues to position itself as a leader in promoting balanced, inclusive partnerships. Modern diplomacy extends far beyond securing trade agreements; it is about building strategic alliances that inspire innovation, bolster resilience, and ensure long-term prosperity”.

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA’s Director-General, emphasized the broader mission of economic diplomacy: “Economic diplomacy empowers nations to shape global relationships through innovation, cooperation and strategic foresight. The UAE’s approach reflects a commitment to building inclusive growth and impactful partnerships that strengthen its standing as a trusted and forward-looking global player.”

Bringing an institutional perspective, Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, added: “This report is not only a reflection of the UAE’s strategic economic direction, but a learning tool and a resource that helps equip the next generation of diplomats and policy thinkers with a deeper understanding of how global economies interact, shift, and evolve. At AGDA, we see this as essential to preparing leaders who can think globally while acting with purpose.”

From an academic perspective, Dr. Ahmad Rashad, Assistant Professor at AGDA, commented:

“Economic factors play a significant role in shaping international relations, making it increasingly vital for diplomats to understand these dynamics. This report contributes to building the economic literacy essential for effective diplomacy, empowering diplomats to proactively respond to global shifts and forge strategic, long-term partnerships that advance the UAE’s interests and global standing.” He added that the report also serves as a foundational reference for researchers in the field of economic diplomacy and international economic relations.

The event reinforced AGDA’s role as a platform for policy dialogue and its dedication to preparing diplomats and decision-makers equipped to address the emerging challenges and opportunities of international affairs. While the report and discussions echo the UAE’s broader strategic objectives of sustainable development, economic diversification, and strengthened global influence through cooperation, innovation, and foresight.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.