Al Marjan Arthouse is the first Arthouse Residences outside of the USA

Clédor continues to make bold strides in reshaping the region’s real estate landscape, with a project pipeline valued at over AED 2.1 billion

Dubai, UAE – In a significant move set to bring Manhattan's creative legacy to the Middle East, Clédor, a premier real estate development management company, has officially signed a partnership agreement with Arthouse Hotel, NYC. Coming to the iconic Al Marjan Islands in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Marjan Arthouse, valued at AED 400 Million, will be the brand's first residences outside of the USA.

With a project development pipeline valued at over AED 2.1 billion, Clédor continues to make bold strides in reshaping the region’s real estate landscape. These branded residences are part of Clédor’s vision to deliver high-yield, design-forward communities that offer 150%+ investor returns and average unit prices exceeding AED 14 million.

The signing ceremony took place today, at the elegant Amelia Lounge in Downtown Dubai, in the presence of Omar Gull, Founder & Chairman of Clédor, Karim El Aqabi, from Arthouse, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO, Marjan and Islam El Dafrawy, Co-founder, Prospect.

"Today’s signing marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration rooted in excellence, heritage, and innovation. We are very excited to partner with Arthouse Hotel, NYC, to bring a legacy of refined and artistic living into the heart of the UAE’s most dynamic communities – Al Marjan Island. With Arthouse, we’re introducing a new style of luxury, one that brings a creative, cultural dimension to Ras Al Khaimah.

“Al Marjan Island is already a powerhouse for leisure and entertainment, drawing visitors and investors from all over the world. Through this partnership with Arthouse, we hope to add a new layer to the island’s story, a place where art and culture live side by side with lifestyle and hospitality. We are truly grateful to Arthouse NYC, and Marjan leadership and our strategic partner Prospect for believing in our vision. Together our partnership will continue to add to the UAE's every-growing and vibrant real estate landscape,” said Omar Gull, Founder & Chairman of Clédor.

The collaboration brings together Clédor’s robust development expertise with the refined hospitality legacy of Arthouse NYC to introduce a new standard of living through branded residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah and Meydan, Dubai. The residences will reflect the same elevated design, service, and lifestyle experience that have defined Arthouse’s presence on New York’s Upper West Side for over 100 years.

“I am excited to announce this new chapter for Arthouse and we are honoured to partner with Clédor, who have a deep understanding of the UAE market and clientele. We trust in their experience to build something special and lasting. This is the first time Arthouse is stepping outside the United States of America and together we hope to build a timeless legacy. We chose the UAE, and especially Al Marjan Island, because of the robust growth of real estate, vision of the leadership, and ambition and forward-thinking outlook of the region. This is the beginning of more projects to come to this region from the Arthouse brand portfolio. We would like to express our gratitude to all our stakeholders for the trust and partnership, said Karim El Aqabi, spokesperson of Arthouse.

“The exquisite mix of fascinating nature and well-preserved history of Ras Al Khaimah has been attracting luxurious facilities and projects to the emirate, elevating our iconic island to one of the UAE’s top destinations for tourism and growth, attracting the best of investments. It is with great pleasure that we welcome Arthouse Residences to Al Marjan Island. Their presence reflects our continued commitment to developing a world-class destination defined by architectural excellence, cultural enrichment, and exceptional quality of life. We look forward to the unique character and prestige Arthouse Residences will bring to our evolving landscape and growing community,” said Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO, Marjan.

“We are proud to partner with Clédor in bringing Arthouse NYC to the UAE — a bold and visionary undertaking that bridges global creativity with the region’s dynamic real estate landscape. This collaboration reflects our shared belief in the power of a reputed global brand, investment prospects in Al Marjan Island and innovation in our industry that can shape extraordinary spaces and enduring value. Together, we are laying the foundation for yet another new benchmark in culturally inspired development that resonates with international sensibilities and local ambitions,” added Islam El Dafrawy, Co-founder, Prospect.

This strategic alliance not only solidifies Clédor’s role in driving the UAE property market forward but also marks Arthouse’s official entry into the Middle East—bringing with it a century of curated living to a new generation of luxury homeowners.

ABOUT CLEDOR

Cledor is a dynamic real estate development and investment firm based in Dubai, specializing in transforming land assets into high-value residential communities. Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Omar Gull and Harshit Garodia, the company leverages decades of experience from leading firms such as Emaar Properties, JLL, and Kolte Patil Developers. Clédor stands as a powerhouse in the real estate space, backed by 55+ years of management experience, a dedicated core team of 20+ experts, and a thriving broker network of over 20,000 agents across 700+ agencies.

With a robust pipeline of projects totaling over 1.2 million sq.ft. of sellable area and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 2.1 billion, Cledor is at the forefront of Dubai’s real estate landscape. The company offers end-to-end development management, sales advisory, and investment consulting services, partnering with renowned brands like Lamborghini, Marriott, and Elie Saab to enhance design and market appeal.​

Cledor’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and community empowerment drives its mission to unlock the full potential of land investments and deliver exceptional value to stakeholders.​

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the Emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

ABOUT PROSPECT PROPERTIES

Established in 2023 by industry veterans, Prospect Properties is a Dubai-based strategic investment and real estate consultancy firm. Built on decades of collective expertise from renowned organizations, the company is committed to shaping the UAE’s evolving property landscape.

As a key player in real estate investment, and advisory, Prospect operates with a long-term vision—investing strategically in assets and projects that align with both financial returns and broader urban growth.

With a portfolio valued at over AED 1 billion in partnership with regional stakeholders, Prospect Properties delivers turn-key investment solutions. Recent projects under its umbrella include Maya V in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) with London Gate Developers, and The LX in Arjan with Mulk Developers, both of which reflect the firm’s forward-thinking approach to residential and mixed-use real estate. Backed by deep market insight and a collaborative network of partners, Prospect Properties continues to lead with purpose—building spaces that define future-ready living and investment value across the UAE.

ABOUT ARTHOUSE NYC

Arthouse NYC is a globally-acclaimed American hospitality brand rooted in the heart of New York City’s Upper West Side. Celebrated for its vintage charm, boutique elegance, and thoughtfully curated design, Arthouse Hotel New York City blends century-old architecture with contemporary sophistication. The hotel’s iconic features—including its original 1920s French elevator system, antique fireplace, and custom artwork—create a uniquely timeless experience for guests seeking both comfort and character.

Located just steps from Central Park, Lincoln Center, and the Museum of Natural History, Arthouse Hotel offers a peaceful retreat from the bustle of Manhattan while remaining deeply connected to its cultural heartbeat.

Expanding beyond hospitality, Arthouse NYC now brings its signature aesthetic and service excellence to the world of residential living with the first project outside of the USA to unveil soon at Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.