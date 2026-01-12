Manama, Bahrain — GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”), has announced the successful go-live of eKey for Business (EKEY-B) across its digital services, marking a further milestone in the Group’s digital transformation strategy.

The integration enables secure digital identity verification through Bahrain’s national digital identity platform, allowing customers to complete onboarding and authentication processes using biometric verification and government- validated data. The initiative supports GFH’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital service delivery while maintaining the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance.

The solution was implemented in partnership with Beyon Connect and under the leadership of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), enabling secure, efficient, and trusted digital interactions across GFH’s digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Osama Nasr, GFH Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer, said: “The successful implementation of eKey for business represents an important step in advancing GFH’s digital capabilities. This achievement reflects collaboration with Beyon Connect and iGA and supports our objectives of delivering secure, streamlined, and compliant digital experience for our clients.”

By completing the integration ahead of regulatory timelines, GFH is among the early adopters of Bahrain’s national eKYC platform within the financial sector, reinforcing its position as a digitally progressive institution.

Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, added: “We are pleased to support GFH in the successful rollout of eKey for Business. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on security, innovation, and enabling trusted digital services within Bahrain’s financial sector.”

The deployment supports compliance with the Central Bank of Bahrain’s Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital authentication requirements, including the mandated integration with the national eKYC platform by the end of 2025.

About GFH Financial Group

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial groups in the GCC region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management exceeding US$ 22.51 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

About Beyon Connect

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of sovereign digital trust solutions in emerging markets. The company develops and operates national-scale platforms including OneID (digital identity), OneBox (digital registered mail), and OneSign (digital signing). Beyon Connect is the developer of EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business, and the exclusive reseller of EKEY-B to the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About iGA

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) is the government body responsible for Bahrain’s national digital infrastructure, including identity, eServices, and data governance. iGA leads the implementation of Bahrain’s digital identity programs and public-sector transformation efforts.

About EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business

EKEY 2.0 provides every citizen and resident of Bahrain with a secure digital identity that facilitates password-less access to government and private sector services, giving users full control over their personal data.



EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) is a highly secure KYC and biometric customer authentication platform offered as a service by the Government of Bahrain to all private sector companies in the Kingdom.

