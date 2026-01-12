Dubai, UAE: OMODA&JAECOO UAE has signed a cooperation and partnership memorandum with the Esaad Card Center, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and customer-centric mobility solutions in the UAE.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of Dubai Police by Colonel Salah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director of the Center, and on behalf of OMODA&JAECOO UAE by Mr. Will Li, Executive Vice President, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The partnership agreement was formally signed on 10th December 2025 and will remain valid for a one-year duration, offering exclusive vehicle purchase benefits to Esaad cardholders across the UAE.

As part of this collaboration, Esaad members can enjoy instant cash discounts on all OMODA&JAECOO models, available on top of any ongoing showroom offers. The benefits include a AED 1,500 discount on all OMODA and JAECOO models, and a AED 2,000 discount exclusively on the flagship JAECOO J8 SHS.

Under the memorandum, OMODA&JAECOO UAE will also provide direct discounts and added benefits, including free insurance, maintenance, registration, window tinting, and warranty, in addition to further financial incentives on selected models.

Both parties affirmed that the partnership reflects their shared commitment to promoting sustainable cooperation between the public and private sectors, while delivering meaningful value that positively impacts society.

The offer is valid for one year from the signing date and applies to all models with no exclusions, making it one of the most comprehensive automotive benefits available to Esaad members.

Redemption Process

Esaad members can easily redeem the discount by visiting the Esaad discount section via official Esaad channels or by scanning the Esaad card QR code at any OMODA&JAECOO showroom across the UAE. The discount is applied instantly upon verification at the showroom.

This partnership underscores OMODA&JAECOO UAE’s ongoing efforts to support national initiatives and reward valued community members through accessible, premium, and innovative mobility solutions.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers.