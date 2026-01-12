Dubai, UAE : Autostrad, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing full-suite mobility providers, has reached a new milestone with a fleet exceeding 6,000 vehicles and sustained over 50% year-on-year growth for the past two years. The company’s expansion underscores its leadership in providing specialised, sector-specific mobility solutions across the UAE.

Autostrad has strategically developed its operations to cater to a wide range of sectors, from oil and gas, ports, and aviation, to school transportation and regulated institutional fleets. Its sector-specific approach ensures vehicles are purpose-built, equipped with advanced safety and compliance technologies, and managed through data-driven fleet systems. In the oil and gas sector alone, Autostrad currently has 500+ fleet orders under long-term deployment, while its school transportation services now carry over 14,000 students daily, up from 9,000 the previous year.

Technology forms the backbone of Autostrad’s growth. The company has implemented advanced fleet management and telematics systems for real-time vehicle tracking, predictive maintenance, and operational optimisation. Its integrated booking and CRM platforms, along with a mobile app that has surpassed 2,000 downloads, make customer engagement seamless and efficient. Across all specialised fleets, safety remains a priority, with GPS tracking, driver-behaviour monitoring, and regulatory compliance embedded throughout.

The UAE mobility and fleet services market continues to grow strongly. Research indicates that the UAE car rental and leasing market is expected to reach AED 14.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by demand for digital fleet optimisation and connected mobility solutions.

“At Autostrad, our vision is to deliver not just vehicles, but end-to-end mobility solutions that are reliable, technologically advanced, and tailored to the unique needs of each sector,” said Karunesh Arya, General Manager, Autostrad. “Our growth reflects strong market demand, our commitment to innovation, and our ability to serve diverse sectors efficiently and safely across the UAE.”

About Autostrad

Autostrad is a UAE-based full-service mobility provider offering vehicle leasing, fleet management, sector-specific transport solutions, and technology-enabled mobility platforms. With a fleet of over 6,000 vehicles serving commercial, institutional, and regulated sectors, Autostrad delivers reliable, scalable, and innovative mobility solutions across the UAE. The company offers a wide range of vehicles for daily, monthly, and long-term rentals from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs, 4x4s, premium cars, buses, and commercial vehicles. Autostrad also provides customised fleet solutions for specialised sectors including oil & gas, aviation, and schools, ensuring compliance, safety, and operational excellence.

Committed to technology, safety, and customer experience, Autostrad continually upgrades its fleet and processes to provide seamless, memorable mobility experiences. For more information, visit www.autostrad.com