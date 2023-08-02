​​​​​​​The program places special emphasis on empowering Emirati women

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of the first cohort of its Emirati Development Center (EDC) in Abu Dhabi. The program is part of PureHealth’s initiative to enhance the skills of UAE national employees within the organization and prepare them to lead the healthcare sector.

With a strong commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusivity within the PureHealth Group, solidifying its reputation as the Employer of Choice, the Emirati Development Center will prioritize the upskilling and re-skilling of UAE national employees. This initiative exemplifies PureHealth’s unwavering dedication to realizing Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, with a specific focus on fostering a highly skilled workforce comprising Emirati nationals in the country. As part of the Group's long-term commitment to develop 1,000 future Emirati leaders within the next few years, the Emirati Development Center is a dedicated initiative to empower the Emirati workforce. This dedicated program aims to give them a focused learning and development program tailored to every individual to ensure their growth is maximized and they reach new heights by unlocking their potential.

During the event, Shaista Asif, PureHealth's Group Chief Operating Officer, congratulated and welcomed the 50 graduates in an introductory address which was followed by a word from Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth on the aspirations of the center for future participants. H.E. Matar Saeed Rashed Al Nuaimi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre handed over the Certificates to the graduates.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “PureHealth’s Emirati Development Center reflects our commitment to empower Emirati talent. We have proactively invested in the growth and professional advancement of the current graduates, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead the healthcare sector of the future. By nurturing and supporting the next generation of Emirati leaders, we commit to supporting the national efforts to elevate the caliber of the native workforce.”

PureHealth’s Emirati Development Center has adopted the principles of The Development Edge (TDE), created by notable Harvard faculties Dr. Robert Kegan and Dr. Lisa Lahey, who employ their Developmental Sprint model to foster talent, drive revenues, rise to new challenges and accelerate professional growth.

Commenting on the initiative, Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, said “Having witnessed the establishment of the UAE as an emerging global hub for healthcare and life sciences, we have created a program that is tailored to meet the Emirati workforce aspirations, enable them to leverage their strengths as well as enhance their efficiency and productivity. We aspire to maintain PureHealth’s position as a catalyst for positive transformation in the healthcare industry”.

From over 200 applications, 50 Emirati professionals were selected for the first cohort. Notably, over 75% of the graduates of the first cohort are women.

The second cohort of the PureHealth Emirati Development Center is set to commence by August 2023 and will target more than 130 Individuals. The program will focus on targeted learning and development interventions across three segments of talent: Leader of Self, Leader of Others and Leader of Leaders.

This tailored approach to identify and nurture top talent will shape a rich pool of successors to future leadership roles as well as develop young talent through structured projects and assignments in core functional domains in addition to broader management and leadership areas to develop a sustainable stream of future Emirati healthcare leaders.

PureHealth is committed to transforming the healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond by improving lifespans and health spans – helping people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. Committed to the science of longevity, PureHealth leverages technology and data to improve the healthcare ecosystem and patient outcomes, and the welfare and capabilities of its staff.

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans, consisting of 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more.



PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE



Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer



The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE



Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization



Pure Lab – Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region



Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine



One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers



The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment



To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae



