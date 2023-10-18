Pura by PureHealth drives digital healthcare revolution by combining cutting-edge AI innovation with conventional treatment

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with its mission to advance the science of longevity, PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the launch of Pura, an AI-powered app that seamlessly integrates traditional healthcare facilities and data with artificial intelligence. Pura is a comprehensive digital health partner which aims to deliver on PureHealth’s promise of Longevity, integrating healthcare information obtained from multiple sources, including real-time monitoring through wearable devices.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Pura consolidates multiple patient-centric health offerings on one platform including teleconsultation, medication management and adherence, diabetes management, mental wellness and overall fitness and wellness. Pura will provide individuals with their PureScore, the region’s first evidence-based dynamic score, built with MBZUAI, reflecting an individual’s current health and well-being, designed to encourage individuals to make informed decisions, ultimately contributing to improved health and fitness.

Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said: Pura represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, innovative, and individualized healthcare solutions, taking healthcare to the cloud, to the edge and to your homes. With the power of artificial intelligence and PureScore, we empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being as never before. We are delighted to expand our digital footprint, by taking this Abu Dhabi developed solution to the world to amplify healthcare accessibility and empower individuals through innovative technology solutions. At PureHealth, we are on a continuous journey of adaptation and growth, harnessing digital-first methods and cloud-based healthcare solutions to champion AI-driven advances in the healthcare sector.”

Pura is available globally and designed to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the entire community, offering various modules aimed at a range of users based on health needs. Future developments will also include virtual at home consultations and medicine delivery services.

PureHealth is committed to raising the standards in healthcare excellence, facilitating the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and advancing the science of Longevity. With a diverse portfolio encompassing over 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, and procurement, PureHealth remains at the forefront of advancing health systems and envisioning the healthcare of the future.

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region.

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers.

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers. The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

