Abu Dhabi-UAE: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has launched the second phase of a regional longevity trial after the initial stage showed the staggering benefits of improving biomarkers such as blood pressure and heart rate. Longevity 2.0 will be the largest longevity trial in the Middle East. It builds on Longevity 1.0, a first-of-its-kind trial that aimed to help more than 100 participants improve their health and lifespan in an intensive 90-day longevity program.

During Longevity 1.0, participants increased their projected lifespans by an average of 2.2 years due to improved biomarkers, which was achieved through exercise and a healthier diet, under clinical supervision. At the start of the trial, lab results showed 9 participants were at risk of diabetes. By day 90, just 3 participants were classified as at risk. The level of physical activity among participants increased by 25%, with the most active group losing on average 3.5kg.

Longevity 2.0 will involve more than 3,000 participants and will focus on helping participants improve key biomarkers that are often impacted by aging. The aim is to combat common age-related diseases and extend the period of life spent in good health. Improving essential biomarkers that impact body composition, functional fitness, cardiovascular fitness, and well-being, can enhance longevity. To improve biomarkers, people can make healthier lifestyle choices such as eating better, exercising more and avoiding smoking.

Last year, PureHealth unveiled the future of healthcare in its new vision, brand identity, and brand promise of advancing the science of longevity, which promises to help people in the UAE and across the world live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. As part of its vision, PureHealth is working towards adding up to 25 additional years of higher-quality, happier, and healthier living to the UAE’s average life expectancy, over the next 50 years.

Dr. Asma Al Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: “At the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, we continue to empower and support research initiatives and programs in health care, as we believe in the role of innovation in improving health care outcomes and contributing to creating an unprecedented qualitative shift in providing "Health care in Abu Dhabi and around the world. Such initiatives confirm the distinguished position that Abu Dhabi has established on the global health care map as an incubator for innovation in life sciences."

Dr Erik Koornneef, Director, Research & Innovation at PureHealth, said: “Living longer, healthier lives is not just a challenge, but an ambition. It is a goal that we at PureHealth are working to realize. Longevity 2.0 reflects the remarkable strides we are taking towards transforming Abu Dhabi into a blue zone city, which are areas where people live longer compared to the global average. At PureHealth, we are committed to building a future-proofed healthcare ecosystem and dedicated to shaping a brighter and healthier tomorrow.”

Following the average improvement of 26 months in the biological age of most participants, PureHealth is confident the second phase of the longevity trial will continue to bring success.

PureHealth is fully committed to raising the benchmarks in healthcare excellence, facilitating the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and advancing the science of longevity. With a diverse portfolio encompassing over 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, and procurement, PureHealth remains at the forefront of advancing healthcare systems.

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.



With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.



Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



• SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE



• Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer



• The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE



• Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization



• PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region



• Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine



• One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers



• The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

