Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Publicis Groupe Middle East announce PxA, a bespoke digital marketing practice tailored for the Middle East powered by Adobe. This offering is set to transform the digital landscape in the region.

The practice is designed to revolutionize how businesses in the Middle East manage and supply digital content to power marketing campaigns. At the heart of PxA is PX, Publicis Groupe’s end-to-end content platform powered by Adobe GenStudio, providing a seamless framework for managing and optimizing content across the entire supply chain. It simplifies the complexities of digital content production and performance optimization, enabling businesses to streamline their operations and achieve personalized, data-driven results at scale.

The need for a consolidated solution like PxA is more urgent than ever. With the Middle East experiencing rapid digital adoption and content consumption growth, businesses face the challenge of navigating complex, fragmented ecosystems. PxA addresses these challenges by streamlining the content supply chain, amplifying performance, and accelerating campaign launches. It enables marketers to achieve efficient operations, scale 1:1 personalization, and maximize the value of their Adobe investments.

“Introducing PxA is a milestone for us,” said Kareem Monem, Chief Executive Officer, Digitas Middle East. “This practice is a complete end-to-end solution built to help clients achieve their transformation ambitions. Powered by PX, PxA addresses the fragmented processes and experiences marketers often face, bringing greater efficiency and cohesion to support their growth objectives. By combining Publicis Groupe’s proven leadership in business and marketing transformation with Adobe’s advanced technologies, PxA enables brands to reimagine how they connect with their audiences, unlocking meaningful, data-driven engagement at scale.”

“Brands need to deliver more campaigns, at a greater scale and speed than ever before, with consumers and B2B customers expecting every interaction to be relevant and personalized to them,” said Luc Dammann, President of EMEA at Adobe. “Managing the sheer volume of content required to do this can be challenging. Adobe technology as part of PxA, will accelerate and streamline content supply chains and enable Publicis Groupe Middle East to deliver personalized campaigns and experiences at scale for their clients.”

PxA brings Publicis Groupe’s “Power of One” approach, which unifies the Groupe’s expertise across creative, media and technology to the region through the partnership of Publicis Sapient and Digitas, who have global experience in implementing Adobe solutions and bring scaled expertise to enable further digital business transformation.

As part of Publicis Groupe Middle East’s partnership with Adobe, the PxA practice will feature a team of certified and proficient experts across Adobe technology and solutions.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

