Dubai, UAE: Following its landmark launch, PRYPCO Mint, the MENA region’s first tokenised real estate investment platform, has achieved a major milestone as its first property listing has been fully funded in just one day, setting a regional benchmark for speed, demand, and investor confidence.

Launched by PRYPCO in strategic partnership with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), and supported by Zand Bank as the strategic banking partner, PRYPCO Mint enables fractional investment in premium Dubai properties through blockchain-based tokens starting from just AED 2,000.

The fully funded property attracted 224 investors from over 40 nationalities, with an average investment amount of AED 10,714, underscoring the platform’s wide appeal and the growing appetite for accessible, tech-enabled real estate opportunities in the region.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, commented on the milestone,

“This milestone is a powerful validation of our vision. From the outset, PRYPCO Mint was built to redefine access to real estate, making it more inclusive, transparent, and efficient. To see our first property fully funded in just a day reflects not only the strength of the concept but also a clear market demand for smarter, more accessible investment solutions. It’s a strong step forward in enabling Real Estate Freedom for all.”

Built on Ctrl Alt’s Web3 infrastructure, and backed by the Dubai Future Foundation, PRYPCO Mint converts tangible real estate assets into secure, digital tokens, each linked to a legally recognised Property Token Ownership Certificate issued by the DLD. This grants investors the same rights as traditional property ownership with none of the associated administrative burden, while enjoying benefits such as rental income, capital appreciation, and liquidity.

The success of this first property listing reflects Dubai’s commitment to becoming a global pioneer in tokenised real estate, in line with strategic initiatives including the Real Estate Evolution Strategy (REES),

Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, all of which aim to double the size of the city’s economy and enhance transparency and investment accessibility.

PRYPCO Mint is currently available exclusively to Emirates ID holders, with plans to open the platform to global investors in the coming months, reaffirming Dubai’s status as the epicentre of blockchain-powered real estate innovation.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation proptech company revolutionising the real estate landscape. Led by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO delivers a range of innovative solutions, including PRYPCO Golden Visa, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO Blocks for fractional ownership, PRYPCO One for agents, and the recently launched PRYPCO Mint—the region’s first tokenised real estate platform. Rooted in the spirit of Dubai’s ambition, PRYPCO is driving the future of real estate, helping position the city as a global leader in innovation and opportunity.