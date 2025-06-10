Investors on the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) platform are celebrating as trade volumes have been returned from a previous zero balance, sparking renewed confidence in the digital exchange’s operations.

Traders are now able to access their accounts and resume trading with renewed assurance, following weeks of tension and uncertainty.

CBEX first gained attention in 2024 with promises of a 100% return on investment within 30 days, reportedly driven by AI algorithmic trading.

Sporting Shanghai-inspired branding and high-profile ‘offices’ in Lagos and Ibadan, CBEX attracted numerous Nigerians through multi-level referral incentives.

However, Tribune Online reported on April 14, 2025, that CBEX emptied the accounts of hundreds of investors without prior notice.

This led to withdrawals stalling and users being locked out of their accounts, which subsequently prompted distressed investors to protest at physical branches.

Subsequently, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) began probe into the collapse of the platform and declared some suspects wanted before eventually making some arrests.

Tribune Online also reports that the EFCC Chairman, recently announced that the anti-graft agency has been able to recover some funds from the platform.

