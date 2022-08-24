Prophet, leading global business consultancy firm, continue to expand their portfolio of business powerhouses, in efforts to drive leading influential companies to be more sustainable and strive for a greener future. They continue to advise their vast portfolio of regional and international corporations from their Dubai office, with their main focus on sustainable practices.

With regional trends and news currently led by a strive for sustainability, from the UAE being host to 8th World Green Economy Summit in September to the Metaverse making waves in GCC businesses as a sustainability drive and many more influential stories, it is apparent that the region and the UAE in particular has never been more focused on pushing for a green future, which Prophet is aiming to be at the forefront of.

The Prophet team, in particular Tosson El Noshokaty, Managing Partner of Prophet Middle East, are all available for interview or comment around the worlds accelerated strive for a sustainable future due to changing environmental factors, and how Prophet are helping businesses be a part of this.

-Ends-

About Prophet

Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients unlock uncommon growth by developing new business models, reimagining brands and experiences, driving demand and customer engagement and empowering people to transform their organizations. The largest privately-owned firm of its kind, Prophet brings a unique blend of creative and strategy to identify paths to purposeful, transformative and sustainable growth. With 15 global offices and more than 500 strategists, data analysts, marketers, digital experts and creatives, Prophet has worked with the world’s most successful companies, including AXA, Formula E, Samsung and Saudi Aramco, partnering with them from ideation to in-market execution.