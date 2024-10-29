Project Chaiwala locations are open across all Concourses in Terminal 3 providing enhanced accessibility for travelers

Dubai: Project Chaiwala, the beloved homegrown chai brand, has expanded its presence at Dubai International (DXB) through a partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail, a global leader in travel retail and dining. Now operating across all concourses in Terminal 3, Project Chaiwala offers travelers easy access to its authentic Karak chai. In Concourse A, it is featured within Treehouse Juicery, complementing the café's wholesome offerings, while in Concourse B, it joins the vibrant The Daily DXB food hall alongside local favorites such as Jailbird, known for its Nashville fried chicken, and the Italian eatery St. Mia. Additionally, travelers passing through Concourse C can also enjoy Project Chaiwala at the locally inspired café S34.

For the first time, Project Chaiwala brings its renowned Karak chai experience to an airport, offering international travelers at DXB, a taste of the region’s favourite beverage with exciting new twists on the classic drink. Varieties include the Molten Karak, a creamy and decadent blend of malty chai infused with cocoa and the Karak Arabia, an iced chai infused with saffron.

The outlet also features the brand's signature savoury snacks like the Desi Smashmosa, a deconstructed samosa, Paratha wraps with a range of fillings from butter chicken to Omani Chips and the famed Chilli Cheese Toastie. Additionally, the outlet offers a selection of unforgettable sweet treats including, their popular Dunkables, Cardamom Cake, Banana Bread and Orange Chocolate Chip Muffin.

Exclusive merchandise and retail packs are also available, perfect for enjoying Karak Chai on the go or as a memorable gift from Dubai.

"We are thrilled to partner with Project Chaiwala to bring their authentic chai experience to DXB" said Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail. "For seven years, their mission has been simple: to reintroduce chai to the rest of the world and where better to do that than at the world’s busiest airport? Knowing that thousands of people will enjoy the experience of drinking a freshly brewed cup of Chai in our spaces is incredibly exciting. Our aim is to continually elevate the traveler experience and by integrating Project Chaiwala into our outlets we are creating a sense of place by bringing this traditional experience to global travelers at DXB.”

"We are incredibly excited to bring Project Chaiwala's unique chai experience to the bustling environment of DXB. This collaboration with Lagardère Travel Retail allows us to share our passion for Chai with travelers worldwide.

Project Chaiwala was started to celebrate the tea-drinking culture of the UAE. As a homegrown brand, we believe in blending traditional roots with bold, innovative flavors to create a chai experience that’s both nostalgic and new. Through our experiential locations and a mix of handcrafted travel retail products, we look forward to welcoming global travelers to get a taste of the multicultural heritage of the UAE and be a part of our journey." - Ahmed Kazim, Co-Founder of Project Chaiwala

John Rogers, Head of Restaurants & Beverages, Dubai Airports said, “DXB serves as a gateway to the world, and we see every interaction as an opportunity to introduce travelers to the essences of Dubai’s vibrant culture. With Project Chaiwala, we’ve brought a distinct, homegrown experience to Terminal 3, blending authenticity with a modern twist. By curating local brands, we're not just enhancing the variety of options available at the airport; we’re sharing a piece of Dubai with every guest to showcase the best of our city.”

Project Chaiwala’s outlets are open 24/7 across Terminal 3 with dedicated areas at Treehouse Juicery in Concourse A, Daily DXB in Concourse B and S34 in Concourse C.

Travelers are invited to visit and immerse themselves in the decades-old chai culture of the UAE before their flight.