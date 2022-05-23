The City has appointed Dalkia and ADC Energy Systems to design, build and operate the first phase of the district cooling plant of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has appointed Dalkia EDF Group to implement the highest standards of sustainability solutions at the newly launched destination. As part of the City’s vision to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification, several sustainability initiatives will be rolled out across the development, commencing with a district cooling plant to be built by Dalkia EDF Group and its partner ADC Energy Systems.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City attended by senior officials including the Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille; David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City; Sylvie Jehanno, Chairwoman and CEO of Dalkia EDF Group, and Ibrahim Sleiman, Executive Chairman of ADC Energy Systems.

This project is part of the City’s approach to promoting sustainable development, offering an effective alternative to conventional air-conditioning solutions and creating opportunities for green jobs. It is expected to save up to 100,000 tons of CO2 over a 10-year period.

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “Through our pioneering initiatives in promoting the City’s sustainability features, we aim to set a new model for the region and take tangible measures to achieve the Kingdom’s vision to be Net Zero by 2060. The district cooling is one of the first steps we are initiating, with several more to follow, that will help cut the City’s carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent. Our goal is to serve as a model in sustainable development by achieving LEED Gold certification with eco-conscious energy and water use solutions.”

Sylvie Jehanno, Chairwoman and CEO of Dalkia EDF Group, stated: “We are honored to sign this agreement with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City to provide, alongside with ADC Energy Systems, solutions that enable a sustainable environment for residents and visitors of the City. This is a stepping stone in our strategy to develop in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the energy transition theme of Vision 2030.”

Ibrahim Sleiman, Executive Chairman of ADC Energy Systems, stated: “We are privileged to be part of the development of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City and to team up with the Dalkia EDF Group delivering more of our extensive EPC record in district cooling and to be part of the Kingdom’s energy conservation initiatives.”

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will have a connected load demand of almost 40,000 tons of refrigeration when fully occupied. This demand will be met by two district cooling plants with an interconnected network to facilitate the availability of chilled water throughout the City.

The first phase of the district cooling plant is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year in addition to a chilled water network. The plant will use treated sewerage effluent as condenser cooling water as a water conservation measure. Another feature of the system will include thermal energy storage, which will reduce power consumption during peak periods by producing and storing chilled water at off peak periods and using this chilled water during peak power demand. Advanced control systems will be used to operate and monitor the district cooling systems.

Dalkia EDF Group, a leading provider of energy services in France, will operate and maintain the future district cooling network. The engineering, procurement and construction company ADC Energy Systems will be in charge of the construction work.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is located in the Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area of around ​​3.4 square kilometers.

-Ends-

About Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City:

His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation “Misk”, recently announced the launch of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. The vision for the City is to serve as model for the development of the nonprofit sector globally and as an incubator for youth and volunteer groups as well as local and international institutions. The City will contribute to achieving the goals of Misk in supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and qualifying future leaders by defining nonprofit work in its internal operational concept and in terms of opportunities and youth training programs it will provide. In addition, the project will provide services that contribute to creating an attractive environment for all beneficiaries of the City’s offerings.

https://mohammedbinsalmancity.misk.org.sa

About Dalkia: working with you to step up your energy transition.

Dalkia, a subsidiary of EDF Group, supports its customers in their energy and digital transformations through its two business lines: the development of local renewable energies and energy savings. Dalkia offers its customers tailored solutions for each building, each city, each local authority, each region and each industrial site to help them rise to the challenge of the energy transition and make them smarter.

Let’s face the climate change together!

www.dalkia.com

Press contacts:

DALKIA FRANCE - Elisabeth.lebout@dalkia.fr

DALKIA MIDDLE EAST - Alexandra.taleva@edf-re.ae

About ADC Energy Systems:

Throughout the past two decades, ADC Energy systems built a great portfolio of EPC projects in the district cooling industry like no other. ADC has designed and built more than 27 plants over the years in the GCC. ADC prides itself on using the latest digital tools in its design, construction and operation of iconic projects in the region. Starting from the Palm Jumeirah of Dubai, to Reem Island of Abu Dhabi, to Lusail of Doha, to King Saud University in Riyadh. ADC has transformed into more of a “pure play” company with 900,000 Tons of “renewable” district cooling behind it.

www.adcenergysystems.com

Press contacts:

ADC Energy Systems, Saudi Arabia: Milad Dagher

ADC Energy Systems, UAE: Nizar Saadeddine