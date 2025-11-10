Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Prestige One Developments has signed a milestone agreement with global hospitality company, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to develop the first waterfront standalone branded residences under Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in the Middle East & Africa. The signing ceremony, held in Dubai, was attended by Sulaiman Saifi, Vice Chairman and, Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments, alongside senior Hilton executives, including Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residential, EMEA, and Feras Hasbini, Managing Director, Development Branded Residences, EMEA.

Located at one of Dubai’s most premium waterfront locations, the project will bring the iconic hospitality that has defined the Hilton brand for generations into the comfort of residents’ private homes, allowing owners to experience the brand’s hallmark consistency, quality and attention to detail. Rising over 40 floors, the building will offer 360-degree, unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai skyline, and Palm Jumeirah. The project will be comprised of residences ranging from one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, including a selection of exclusive penthouses. Residents will also enjoy a curated collection of exceptional amenities and bespoke experiences.

“Hilton is a name that has defined hospitality for over a century, and today, that legacy becomes part of Dubai’s residential skyline. This signing marks a defining moment; it is the beginning of a new chapter, where our vision for refined living joins Hilton’s unmatched global assurance,” said Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments.

Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residential, EMEA added, “Dubai’s residential real estate market continues to thrive, driven by strong investor confidence and a growing demand for premier living experiences backed by trusted brands. We’re delighted to collaborate with Prestige One to bring UAE’s first Hilton Residences to this exciting location, providing owners with an innovative and elevated residential living experience, all while enjoying the trusted world-class hospitality that is synonymous with the Hilton brand.”

Set along one of Dubai’s newest waterfront districts, this landmark project is perfectly situated within a planned mixed-use development, complete with vibrant marina zones and seamless connectivity to Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road. Residents will enjoy direct shoreline access, lively leisure promenades, capturing both the energy of the city and the calm of the sea.

The signing underscores Prestige One’s reputation as one of Dubai’s most distinctive developers, recognised for choosing prime locations and delivering thoughtfully crafted projects. The collaboration with Hilton continues this trajectory, marking a new chapter in Prestige One’s journey.

About Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments has quickly become one of Dubai’s most progressive luxury real estate developers, recognized for its contemporary design ethos and exceptional build quality. Each project reflects a thoughtful balance of innovation, craftsmanship, and functionality. With a growing portfolio of landmark developments across the city, the company continues to shape Dubai’s modern skyline and set new benchmarks for sophisticated urban living.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic event venues Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.