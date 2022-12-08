Jeddah:

Hollywood production powerhouse Pressman Film partners with Saudi Arabia’s Studio 1932 to create an epic feature film which will be shot throughout the Kingdom for the whole world to enjoy.

This unification of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly rising film industry with seasoned Hollywood veterans is only possible due to both Studio 1932 and Pressman Film’s commitment to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. This partnership of great cultural and creative value with immeasurable industry experience will highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscape, regions, history, and traditions through the lens of a camera.

Founded in 1969, Pressman Film has produced over 80 world-class motion pictures which have kickstarted the careers of several of the most prominent figures in the movie industry. Pressman’s classic productions include titles that have shook the world including Conan The Barbarian, American Psycho, The Crow, Thank You For Smoking and Wall Street directed by Oliver Stone, the president of the International Jury of the 2022 Rea Sea Film Festival.

“We're excited to be partnering with Studio 1932 on the development of films and tv to be made in Saudi Arabia for global audiences. Saudi Arabia's commitment to cinema is one of the most interesting developments in the global marketplace for media today. We are proud to bring 50 plus years of industry experience as well as to share our relationships in the creative and technical spheres of production with the evolving landscape of Saudi media” says Edward Pressman.

In addition to Oliver Stone, Pressman has developed other strong and everlasting relationships having worked on the early works of directors like Terrence Malick, Sam Raimi, David Byrne, Kathryn Bigelow, Alex Proyas, Brian De Palma, David Mamet, John Milus, Jason Reitman, Charles Burnett, David Byrne, and Alan Rickman, and actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep, Nick Nolte, Jeremy Irons, Michael Douglas, Martin and Charlie Sheen, Glenn Close, Sigourney Weaver, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone, Dev Patel, Christian Bale, and Reese Witherspoon. Pressman Film most recently produced Mary Harron’s Daliland inspired by the surreal life of the iconic artist Salvador Dali, starring Ben Kingsley as Dali. Daliland had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September as the closing night Gala presentation and had its Middle East premiere at the Cairo Film Festival in November.

Studio 1932 is a Saudi born production company and was formed by a group of local investors with a common vision to elevate the entertainment industry in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia into innovative and global standard quality. Pressman Film and Studio 1932 are creating their first feature film together which will be an action drama based in ancient Arabia. These two production studios’ shared vision for the future of film in Saudi and beyond is sure to delight and inspire talents from all walks of life and on a global scale.

