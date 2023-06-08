ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates:– Presight, a G42 company and the leading big data analytics company powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce its participation in the Astana International Forum.

The Astana International Forum is taking place on June 8-9, and has been launched by the Kazakh Government to facilitate international dialogue on global challenges. The forum is held under the patronage of H.E. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and it aims to serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia to engage in a dialogue and seek ways to address current global challenges such as climate change, food scarcity, and energy security.

The key themes highlighted by the leadership of Kazakhstan focus on the environment & sustainability, and digital innovation, among others. In alignment with these priorities, Presight's team is currently deeply engaged in conversations. They are actively exploring the transformative potential of digital technologies, artificial intelligence in industries, economies, and individuals.

Presight’s participation builds on the company’s commitment to the Republic of Kazakhstan and follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Astana Hub, the largest international technology park for IT startups in Central Asia, in January this year and the 'Presight AI Innovation Day’ held in April in support of startups from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Central Asia.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, stated, "In our swiftly evolving world, digitalization and AI are not just tools but critical drivers of change. By exploring their impact and implications, we can not only navigate the transformations they bring but actively shape a future that is sustainable, equitable, and innovative. We are honored to be part of the Astana International Forum and to work closely with Astana Hub and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan to bring tangible societal impact through our partnership.”

Presight is excited to participate in this forum, focusing on identifying actionable AI solutions for developing Kazakhstan's regional smart grid infrastructure and smart city solutions. Leveraging its expertise, Presight aims to contribute to the sustainable and digitally innovative landscape of Kazakhstan and beyond.

About the Astana International Forum

As the international community moves towards an era of growing polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan is launching a new platform for dialogues - in order to unite efforts to address key global challenges.

The forum will serve as a platform for high-level delegates from foreign governments, international organizations, businesses, and academic circles to engage in dialogues and seeks solutions to problems such as climate change, food shortages and energy security.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact.

With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

For media enquiries: media@presight.ai

Find out more: www.presight.ai