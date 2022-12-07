Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA) has announced the institutional communication focused firm Bernays Worldwide, as its latest corporate member.

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with offices in Europe and Saudi Arabia, the agency works with various media partners around the world and focuses on delivering integrated campaigns, assisting clients in defining and achieving strategic public relations goals, and activating growth opportunities.

Head of PRCA EMEA Monika Fourneaux said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bernays Worldwide to PRCA MENA. Their focus on global reach, content development, and their specialised Single Point Source platform promises actionable and efficient PR strategies. We look forward to working with Mohammed and his high performing team over the upcoming years.”

Chief Executive Officer of Bernays Worldwide, Mohammed Al-Hammoud, said:

"We are delighted to announce our membership in PRCA, which will assist us to strengthen our relationships with notable institutions in this growing industry and gain new insight to support our operations and ongoing projects through the networking and training opportunities provided by PRCA. This partnership strengthens our efforts to promote the communications industry and underlines our commitment to our clients by providing them with consistently better services that enable them to prosper in a fundamentally transformed communication landscape."

-Ends-

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/