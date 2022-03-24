Port53 serves as the security nerve-center of businesses delivering cutting-edge solutions

Strong capabilities to address ransomware threats showcased at GISEC 2022 in Dubai

Port53’s pavilion wins over participants through a guerrilla campaign on ransomware

Dubai, UAE: Port53, a global leader in cyber security solutions and services, has announced the opening of its regional headquarters in Dubai to coincide with its participation at GISEC 2022 being held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

At the event attended by security experts from across the globe, the company is putting the spotlight on its strong capabilities to address ransomware threats, through its partnership with Cisco. The event gained massive audience turnout with a special show themed after a popular series in which people are taken hostage.

Port53, within the area created by The Cyber Security Council, invited cybersecurity companies to join hands to fight cybercriminals and demonstrated how bad actors hold enterprises to ransom by taking hostage of vital data. The pulsating show had masked people burst into the scene distributing pamphlets with QR codes that could be scanned to learn more about fighting ransomware.

Port53 Technologies is focused on delivering enterprise-grade, cloud-delivered security solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and extremely effective, helping customers not only get a big-data and predictive approach to security, but also a more integrated and automated approach.

Announcing the expansion, Omar Zarabi CEO and Founder of Port53, said: “As the fast-growing hub for digital transformation services, Dubai serves as an ideal center for us to expand our base across the region and to provide businesses with the entire range of security services. Having opened offices in San Francisco, New York, Vancouver, Bangalore and London, it was a natural progression to be in Dubai. At GISEC, we are particularly focusing on addressing ransomware, a major threat that all businesses face today. We believe that to grow one’s business, it is important to focus on serving customers rather than fending off unwarranted cybersecurity threats. We serve as a security nerve center for businesses and deliver solutions and services that secure all digital assets.”

To address threats such as ransomware, Port53 is partnering with the world’s leading technology providers such as Cisco. Through an in-depth architectural approach, the firm secures businesses from both internal and external breaches, whether caused intentionally or by accident, given that up to 25 percent of all data breaches are caused by employee mistakes, according to the Cost of Data Breach Study by Ponemon.

Port53 provides advanced solutions in detection, mitigation, and response, from the cloud to the endpoint, as well as delivers customized cyber services that meet specific organizational goals. Providing the ultimate enterprise-grade, round-the-clock protections with a full-on Security Operations Center, the tech leader brings solutions that are an ideal fit to the new reality.

Omar Zarabi added: “With new ways of working, including remote access, it is important for businesses to ensure end-to-end security while embracing new digital technologies to drive better business outcomes.

Our solutions not only provide a comprehensive approach to securing the digital ecosystem but ensure a strong, regulatory-compliant, and resilient ecosystem. This in turn gives companies the confidence to continue their digital maturity journey.”

-Ends-

Port53 Technologies leverages the power and elegance of the cloud to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity to all. The company automates the mundane, polices the critical, and predicts the unexpected.

Port53’s mission is to enable SMBs to safely and securely thrive in the digital world by delivering enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and extremely effective.

Port53 Technologies is working closely with Cisco’s leading security offerings in Cisco Umbrella, AMP for Endpoints, Meraki, Cloud Email Security, Duo Security, and CloudLock, as well as other cloud-delivered security solutions such as OneLogin and Lacework.

About Port53

Port53 Technologies leverages the power and elegance of the cloud to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity to all. Small businesses can rarely afford a digital champion to ensure their safety while they innovate their way to sustainable growth. Port53 exists to plug the knowledge gaps that stand as obstacles to effective threat postures in SMEs. Port53 is focused on delivering enterprise-grade, cloud-delivered security solutions that are easy to deploy, simple to manage, and extremely effective, helping customers not only get a big-data and predictive approach to security, but also a more integrated and automated approach.