Fujairah, United Arab Emirates: The Port of Fujairah has signed a strategic agreement with Endava (NYSE: DAVA), to spearhead a comprehensive digital transformation initiative aimed at unifying and modernising the port’s operational landscape. Spanning five years and structured in six progressive modules, this initiative will introduce cutting-edge digital solutions to optimise vessel call management, dry and liquid bulk operations, gate pass security and real-time analytics, ensuring world-class efficiency and transparency across all port operations. At the initiative’s core is a new Port Community System branded “MarHub,” signalling an inclusive, connected gateway for every stakeholder.

Over the past four decades, the Port of Fujairah has established itself as a pivotal shipping and maritime services hub for the UAE and the wider region, offering a diverse range of services, including container operations, general and project cargo handling, and dry and liquid bulk logistics. With an annual throughput close to 120 million metric tons of cargo, 5,000 port calls and over 12,000 anchorage calls, technology plays a vital role in ensuring seamless operations. This latest digital transformation endeavour marks a significant step towards future-proofing the port’s infrastructure and capabilities.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Khalil Ebrahim, Deputy Managing Director at Port of Fujairah, said, “Efficiency is the cornerstone of our operations – every moment saved translates directly to enhanced service quality and economic gains. With this transformation, we are not only optimising our processes but also reinforcing full transparency, which ensures security, trust and streamlined workflows. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our business partners with world-class infrastructure and services, perfectly complementing our strategic geographic position.”

“Seeking to match world-class standards, we’ve selected a partner with global expertise. Endava was especially impressive in its human-centric approach to technology, its suite of proven digital accelerators, and demonstrated ability to deliver truly transformative undertaking with agility, precision, and scale.”

A global leader in designing and implementing large-scale digital transformation projects for both public and private sector entities, Endava will deliver MarHub as a state-of-the-art platform that will enhance data accessibility for all stakeholders, streamline workflows, and establish a strong foundation for automation and continuous process improvement. Critically, the system’s API-first, cloud-native, modular architecture will facilitate constant innovation, enabling the port to introduce new eServices seamlessly, with Phase 1 scheduled to go live in Q4 2025.

Aligning with the Port of Fujairah’s sustainability objectives, MarHub will be hosted in UAE-based Microsoft Azure regions, ensuring full data residency and compliance. The deployment will leverage containerisation, automated resource scaling, and centralised logging to minimise infrastructure waste and support sustainable IT practices. From a security standpoint, the system is designed to meet ISO 27001 standards, incorporating end-to-end encryption and multi-level identity and access controls to ensure the highest levels of protection.

David Boast, General Manager – UAE & KSA, Endava, said, “We are honoured to be chosen as the Port of Fujairah’s transformation partner and are excited to bring this ambitious vision to life. Large-scale digital transformations require careful execution to ensure operational continuity, and our expertise will enable a seamless transition, while continuously delivering powerful new features. I have no doubt that this project will serve as a benchmark for digital-led logistics in the region, setting new standards in efficiency and innovation.”

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of March 31 2025, 11,365 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Media Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Tel: +971 52 288 0850

Email: vernon@procre8.biz