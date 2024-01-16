Dubai UAE: The global multi-asset fintech group, Plus500 which has over 25 million registered customers worldwide, has obtained a new regulatory license approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) through its subsidiary Plus500AE in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

This license from the DFSA presents Plus500AE, whose parent company Plus500 Ltd is a FTSE 250 company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), with significant growth opportunities in the burgeoning and dynamic UAE market. Approval of the new regulatory licence enables the company to provide a more localised experience to prospective customers in the UAE's online trading sphere through Plus500AE, complementing the group’s renowned user-friendly diverse offerings, innovation, and customer-centric approach.

Additional customer benefits include the integration of local payment methods, and bespoke versions of the Plus500 trading platform, website, and mobile app, enabling access to the most popular financial instruments. The proprietary tech-based trading platform will enable UAE traders to engage in Over the Counter (OTC) or Contracts for Difference (CFD) products.

Additionally, the platform's advanced analytics empower traders with real-time data, robust charting tools, and technical indicators, aiding informed trading decisions. It also ensures mobile accessibility on both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The establishment of the UAE subsidiary fortifies Plus500 group’s regulatory framework and complements the portfolio of regulatory licenses in markets such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Singapore, the United States, and Japan.

According to the latest trends released by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Middle East’s online trading industry is witnessing spectacular growth and is expected to reach US$1 trillion in value by 2025 with commonly traded assets including stocks, commodities, currencies, and cryptocurrencies.

The intuitive and advanced trading platform allows customers to manage leveraged exposure appropriately with the aim of protecting potential profits and limiting exposure to losses.

More About Plus500

Plus500 is the proud sponsor of multiple leading sports teams including the 6-times NBA winner, the Chicago Bulls, and the European football clubs, the Swiss BSC Young Boys, and the Polish, Legia Warsaw.

Furthermore, Plus500’s shares have a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PLUS) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Plus500’s market cap stands at approximately $1.5 billion

In terms of its performance, despite the escalating global economic challenges and concerns, Plus500 has demonstrated resilience and success through the entering of new markets, underscoring the excellence of its services, and reflecting optimistic growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

Since its IPO a decade ago on the London Stock Exchange, Plus500’s accumulated net profit was more than $2.5 billion and total shareholders’ returns stood at a level of approximately $2 billion.