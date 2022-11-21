Esaad Privilege Card welcomes Plaza Premium Group with an extensive collection of premium airport lounges, restaurants, and hotels included in the program.

DUBAI — The Esaad Card Center of the Dubai Police General Command signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Plaza Premium Group, a pioneer, industry leader, and the world’s largest provider of airport hospitality services and facilities, serving over 20 million passengers worldwide annually through its premium airport lounges, hotels, and concierge facilities. The Esaad cardholders will benefit from a 20% discount on lounges, hotels, restaurants, and concierge services across 250 locations in over 70 international airports worldwide.

The MoU ceremony was held at the opening event of Their Patio, an arrivals lounge and the first work-from-airport concept in the Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. The Memorandum was signed by Ms. Mona Mohammed Al Ameri, General Manager of the Esaad Card Center and Mr. Okan Kufeci, Senior Vice President – EMEA at the Plaza Premium Group, in the presence of Ms. Mei Mei Song, Global Director, Brand and Product Transformation at the Plaza Premium Group, Ms. Sayad Ibrahimli, Sales and Marketing Director EMEA at the Plaza Premium Group, and Mr. Ibrahim Al Balushi, Head of Restaurants and Amusement Parks Sector at the Esaad Card Center.

This partnership will allow card holders and their first-degree relatives to enjoy the offer for a full year, subject to renewal.

All exclusive offers by the Esaad card can be found through the website https://esaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae/ or through the card’s smart application.

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 250 locations of more than 70 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; Airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS and a range of Airport Dining concepts. The Group has also developed Smart Traveller, a mobile-app based global airport membership programme that is designed for air travellers, offering uniquely-curated perks, benefits and rewards experience through points earning and redemption. In addition to its own brands,

Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express, Capital One and many more.

The Group has won more than 60 accolades in the last six years, including “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2022 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence, and “Best Airport Lounge Operator” for 2018 & 2019 by TTG Asia magazine. In 2020, the Group has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services. In addition, the group’s Founder and CEO Mr. Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Master Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Malaysia. Plaza Premium Group currently employs over 5,000 staff and serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travellers’ expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

About Plaza Premium Lounge

The world’s first and largest award-winning independent airport lounge network. It offers all travellers, regardless of airlines or class of travel, a lounge experience in a class of its own. The brand’s footprint spans over 70 major international airports and includes Greater China (Hong Kong, Macau, mainland, Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand), Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney), Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, El Salvador, Mexico, United States), Europe (Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Turkey, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K.), India and the Middle East (Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates) and South Africa (Durban, Johannesburg, Ethiopia)

The brand has been awarded the “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence. In 2020, Plaza Premium Lounge in Rome was voted “Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge” and, Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge by World Travel Awards in 2020 & 2021. In 2020, the brand has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for its Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services.

