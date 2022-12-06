Dubai, United Arab Emirates - PlanRadar, one of Europe's leading digital construction, real estate and facilities management platforms, has enhanced its site data management by including QR code functionality.

PlanRadar’s integration with QR Codes continues to elevate the platform as a preferred on-site documentation product, allowing users to simplify workflows and save time. QR Codes can be placed around a site to track location-specific issues or assets. The improvements will deliver greater flexibility to PlanRadar’s customer base, merging their existing work processes with the platform’s award-winning functionality, to help save time, improve work rate and accuracy whilst avoiding performance-damaging data silos.

Users scan the QR code with their camera or the PlanRadar Mobile App and the linked Ticket (task/asset information) opens automatically. This makes it fast and simple to reference specific details while at a construction site or when maintaining facilities.

PlanRadar currently supports a similar integration and workflow using near field technology, with the ability to link NFC tags to Tickets. With the addition of QR codes, users can now select their preferred technology to work on-site with PlanRadar.

Chief Product Officer, Clemens Hammerl stated, “We strive to give our customers the best on-site experience, making it simple to get their day-to-day work done efficiently and correctly. Linking PlanRadar to QR codes is a natural fit – reducing the time it takes to retrieve information on a project site and ensuring everything is properly documented at the precise location. QR codes and NFC tags can both be used to make a wide variety of information accessible in real-time, and users can choose which format they capture and share information.”

The new functionality makes it faster and easier to share information critical to a project's success and can also drive greater levels of communication and collaboration between teams, creating a water-tight audit trail of decision-making in the process.

Combined with PlanRadar’s flexible platform that allows users to decide the format they capture and report information, QR codes can be used for a variety of on-site workflows, including sharing key information on construction sites, tracking equipment, health and safety inspections, managing modular build deliveries, recurring maintenance and aligning fire stopping elements in ongoing checks.

Co-CEO Ibrahim Imam added: “QR codes and the PlanRadar app are easy to use and do not require any prior knowledge or training. All you need is a mobile device. The result is a simple and cost-effective way to provide the most updated information – removing the need to replace signs on the entire construction site or in a building.”

The new functionality neatly aligns with PlanRadar's existing features. Using offline mode, users may scan QR codes and capture information even in places without internet access. At the same time, all information is stored in accordance with the highest standards of data protection and data security according to GDPR.

PlanRadar continues to expand its feature set, following the start-ups successful $69 million ‘Series B’ investment round in January 2022. This year they launched integration solution ‘PlanRadar Connect’ and a Schedule feature to visualise projects phases and Tickets in Gantt-charts, among a multitude of other improvements to enhance customer’s experience.

To find out more about PlanRadar’s new QR code feature and the wider platform, visit: www.planradar.com/ae-en

