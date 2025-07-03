XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has officially launched its brand in Kuwait with the opening of its first office in Kuwait City. This milestone was achieved in strategic partnership with “NVEST”, a subsidiary of “Construction Group” and “Al Wataniya Group”, both key players in the energy, real estate, and infrastructure sectors. The partnership is represented by Chairman Sheikh Rakan Badr Muhammad Al-Sabah, CEO Eng. Jamal Al-Sabah, and CEO Eng. Tamer Al-Natour.

The strategic partnership was announced at a press conference held on Tuesday, July 1, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuwait City. The event was attended by high-ranking figures from the honorable Al-Sabah family, leading financial and business experts, and representatives from various print, audio, and visual media outlets.

Speakers at the event emphasized the significance of this collaboration in supporting the national economy and strengthening Kuwait's position on the global business and technology map. They highlighted the importance of encouraging strategic initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and economic diversification.

The event also included the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between XS.com and NVEST, marking the official entry of the global XS.com brand into the Kuwaiti market.

This strategic move is a major milestone for XS.com, granting the global multi-asset broker a newly licensed entity in Kuwait under the name “XS Online”.

During the launch ceremony of the global brand XS.com in Kuwait, Sheikh Rakan Bader Mohammed Al-Sabah, Chairman of “Construction Group” and “Al Wataniya Group”, praised the partnership with XS.com, noting that it stems from a deep belief in the importance of developing the financial investment sector in Kuwait and providing world-class services that meet the trust of investors.

In his speech during the launch, Sheikh Rakan Al-Sabah emphasized that achieving financial sustainability through the adoption of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, is one of the core pillars of the “New Kuwait 2035” vision. He further stated that the strategic partnership with XS.com supports this national direction.

He concluded by stating that the opening of "XS Kuwait" marks the strongest launch for the global XS Group at the regional level, as the company will expand its operations in the Gulf region starting from Kuwait. He also revealed a future plan to open new branches of XS in other major Gulf capitals.

For his part, Mr. Mohamad Ibrahim, Group CEO of XS.com, stated:

"This partnership goes beyond an office opening; it's a strategic initiative aimed at deepening our engagement with the Arab region. The Kuwaiti market is vibrant, dynamic, and forward-looking. Our presence here enables us to stay closer to our clients, respond more quickly to market needs, and strengthen our brand across the GCC."

From his side, Eng. Jamal Al-Sabah, CEO of NVEST, expressed his satisfaction with the strategic partnership with the globally leading financial services company XS.com. He confirmed that the Kuwaiti financial market enjoys many attractive advantages that make it an ideal and welcoming environment for international brands.

He added that this partnership will serve as a solid foundation for the launch of XS Kuwait's operational activities, which will focus on building a robust regulatory framework, protecting investors and companies, and driving the creation of effective and serious partnerships, especially in the fintech sector, which represents the gateway to the future.

The XS.com office in Kuwait will serve as a key hub for customer support and market development, reinforcing the group’s presence across the GCC.

With the growth of fintech in Kuwait and increasing demand for advanced financial services, this expansion reflects XS.com’s long-term commitment to building strong local partnerships and providing tailored experiences for regional investors and traders.

XS.com continues to set new standards in global financial market trading by delivering an advanced trading environment supported by world-class technology and customer service. The Kuwait office will play a pivotal role in shaping regional strategies, strengthening local partnerships, and amplifying marketing and communication efforts.

In recent years, XS.com has significantly expanded its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa through strategic partnerships, events, and initiatives. The launch of the Kuwait branch is the latest achievement in this broader regional vision.

The multi-regulated global broker remains focused on promoting transparency, education, and trust in financial markets while leveraging cutting-edge technology to help clients navigate increasingly complex global trading conditions.

The new office further establishes XS.com not only as a leading global broker but also as a committed regional partner, ready to support Kuwait’s growing financial ecosystem and contribute meaningfully to the country's fintech landscape.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.