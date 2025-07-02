Abdulrahman Reda: This hackathon is a celebration of youth, innovation, and the spirit of entrepreneurship in Kuwait

Kuwait City– Jahez Application, a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite shops through online orders, officially launched the First Food Innovation Hackathon in Kuwait in strategic partnership with the Kuwait Innovation Center (KIC). This joint launch of a national-level Hackathon Program marks a significant step toward empowering young minds and nurturing innovation in Kuwait’s food sector, aligning with the broader objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 25th June 2025, Jahez Application and Kuwait Innovation Center (KIC) rolled out a 7-phase program designed to take participants from ideation to implementation. The hackathon is open to youth, students, developers, and creative thinkers across Kuwait, who are invited to bring forward transformative ideas that address real-world challenges in the food delivery industry through the use of AI and digital innovation.

Registration for the hackathon officially opens on the 13th of July, with applications being filtered on a rolling basis. Selected participants will be announced during a formal confirmation phase, where teams will be onboarded and prepared for an intensive 3-day bootcamp scheduled for 6 to 8 August at the Kuwait Innovation Center. The bootcamp will feature skill-building workshops covering AI concepts, Figma interface design, business modeling, and innovation frameworks. Participants will also gain hands-on insights into the operations and technologies used by Jahez Application, enabling them to align their solutions with real industry needs.

Finalists will showcase their prototypes and business plans to an expert panel during a live pitching and awards ceremony on 16th of August at Andalus Hall, marking the program's conclusion. The top three winning teams will receive cash prizes and recognition for their innovations:

KWD 3,000 for first place,

KWD 2,000 for second place,

and KWD 1,000 for third place.

Top ideas will receive incubation support, mentorship, and possible implementation with Jahez Application, ensuring long-term impact and opportunities for continued growth beyond the event.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulrahman Reda, Marketing Team Lead at Jahez Application, said, “This hackathon is a celebration of youth, innovation, and the spirit of entrepreneurship in Kuwait. Together with KIC, we are proud to create a platform where aspiring minds can reimagine the future of food delivery, develop bold solutions, and gain the support needed to bring those ideas to life.”

Reda added, “At Jahez, we believe in empowering young talent through real opportunity. With this initiative, we aim to nurture creativity, drive practical change, and create lasting value for our sector's future.”

Through an inclusive promotional campaign supported by PR outreach and active engagement with local communities and creative networks, Jahez Application and KIC aim to attract a diverse pool of participants. The hackathon is designed not only to serve as a launchpad for innovative solutions but also as a hands-on learning experience driven by mentorship, collaboration, and real-world problem-solving.

Jahez Application and KIC invite anyone interested to stay tuned to their official channels for registration details and updates, as they gear up to support the next generation of food tech innovators in Kuwait.

About Jahez

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31st March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.